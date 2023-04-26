CMA ‘deters’ UK innovation by blocking Activision merger





UK competition regulators blocked a $68.7 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision over concerns it would lead to less innovation and less choice for UK gamers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) first raised concerns about the deal last July. Under the deal, Xbox owners will take over the developers of popular games such as Call of Duty.

However, the CMA said the two US companies have not proposed a solution that effectively addresses concerns in the cloud gaming sector.

Microsoft and Activision said they would appeal the decision. Both issued statements aimed at regulators, claiming the decision would reduce innovation in the UK.

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, said:

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company is far from finalizing the deal. The merger also faces scrutiny from regulators in the US and his EU.

Kotick added that the CMA’s decision to block the merger would stifle investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming industry.

Watchdog concluded that Microsoft was unable to effectively allay concerns that the deal created an unfair playing field for the cloud gaming sector.

The CMA said Microsoft is a key player in the cloud gaming market, so locking Activisions’ games onto Microsoft’s proprietary platform is in Microsoft’s interest.

Regulators say Microsoft’s current 60-70% market share in cloud gaming puts the US tech company at risk of gaining an unfair level of dominance in a growing industry. says it means

Microsoft has made an offer to the CMA to protect the transaction.

However, the regulator has not sufficiently covered the business models of various cloud gaming services, has not been open to providers wishing to offer versions of their games on non-Windows PC operating systems, and has It has stated that it will standardize the terms of use for It is available rather than dictated by the dynamism and creativity of competition in the market.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent expert panel that conducted the study, said: Microsoft has a stronger position and a head start than other competitors in cloud gaming.

Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace that drives innovation and choice. This is best achieved by allowing the current competitive dynamics in cloud gaming to continue to work.

Stuart Smith, Corporate and Commercial Attorney, Partner at Law Firm Simkins, said: While traditional console gaming has long been dominated by just three companies, cloud gaming has the potential to become an even more diverse industry.

Alex Hafner, a competitor at law firm Floodgate, added: .

