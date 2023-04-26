The 10 Best Google Optimize Alternatives for 2023





Google Optimize, a freemium A/B testing and analytics Google tool, is being retired.

Google Optimize and its larger enterprise version, Optimize 360, will no longer be available starting September 30, 2023. Users suddenly hit the market for new testing and analysis tools.

To help you transition to alternative tools, explore the 10 best alternatives to Google Optimize and outline each to help you make the decision that best fits your needs.

What are Google Optimize and Optimize 360?

First launched as Google Website Optimizer on June 1, 2012, Google Optimizer has become known as a web analytics and testing tool.

This allows webmasters to experiment with their web pages and test variants to see how they work for their stated purpose.

It consists of two main elements:

The Editor – Chrome Plugin. This allows you to change visual HTML elements for testing, such as buttons, calls to action (CTAs), page structure, and more. It applies JavaScript customized to the rules of the experiment and works across devices. Report Suite – Provides specific data about these experiments using data from your linked Google Analytics account.

Together, these allow webmasters to A/B test new content, designs, and layouts with a subset of their visitors.

Metrics provide insight into what is working and enable website owners to make informed decisions about their pages.

Before tools like this, designers were forced to rely on instinct and feel to determine what was best.

The free version of Optimize allows you to run up to 5 experiments simultaneously, while the paid version of Optimize 360 ​​allows you to run 100+ experiments at once.

Why is Google Optimize retired?

Optimize users are critical of the platform’s features, especially the free version, which limits the number of tests, goals, variables, and run time of experiments.

The free version also lacks dedicated customer support and has been accused of driving more visitors.

In addition, you should install an anti-flicker snippet that impacts load times to prevent visitors from briefly glancing at the original page.

These issues, along with the general lack of features and services customers need for experimentation, have led to Google’s decision to discontinue Optimize and Optimize 360.

Instead, we’ve started investing in third-party integrations for Google Analytics 4 that provide better and more effective solutions for version testing and improving user experience.

Top 10 Google Optimize Alternatives

If you’re looking for something that offers Google Optimize and Optimize 360 ​​functionality, consider these alternatives:

1. Transform the experience

A fast, flicker-free versioning tool, Convert Experiences offers advanced testing options such as A/B, split, multivariate and multi-page testing.

Convert Experiences screenshot, February 2023

Users can target very specific audiences with over 40 filters, and anti-collision prevents visitors from being exposed to multiple experiments at once.

Partial feature list:

Over 90 integrations including Google Analytics. A/B testing. visual editor. code editor. traffic allocation. preview mode. Device targeting. cross-domain testing.

Price: $99 – $1,599/month.

2. VWO test

Visual Website Optimizer (VWO Testing) allows users to create and test user experiences without deep technical knowledge.

VWO test screenshot, February 2023

With templated widgets and a point-and-click visual editor (a code editor is also included), this testing tool is designed to make prototyping and testing fast and easy.

Partial feature list:

Extensive integrations such as Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Statistics using Bayesian. Segmented results. Parallel load time. Visitor heatmaps and records. Recording and archiving of test results. Kanban board. Tracking across the funnel.

Pricing: Limited version is free, paid version starts at $356/month.

3. Chameleon

Aimed at enterprise-level organizations, Kameleoon offers a complete stack and feature experimentation in one optimized solution.

Chameleon screenshot, February 2023

By providing more in-depth experiments on both user experience and server-side changes, web teams can see all their stats in one place.

It is HIPAA certified and also includes extensive privacy features and machine learning models to help you predict visitor intent and accurately segment your audience.

Partial feature list:

30+ integrations including Adobe and Google. Data privacy, security and consent management tools. Visual and code editor. Dynamic Traffic Allocation 45+ native audience segmentation criteria. KPI tracking.

Price: Quote based.

4. Zoho Page Sense

Zoho PageSense is designed to help you understand what’s working on your website and how your visitors are interacting with it, along with a range of tools for tracking, analytics, optimization and personalization. is equipped with

Zoho PageSense screenshots, February 2023

In addition to content optimization, you can analyze the effectiveness of popups, forms and dropdowns.

Unlike other options, it doesn’t provide an advanced code editor and limits testing to 10 projects with a total of 50 goals.

Partial feature list:

Google Ads, Analytics, and more. Funnel analysis tool. Visual heatmap. Testing A/B and split URLs. polling function. Personalization options.

Price: $12-$780/month, depending on features and monthly visitors.

5. AB Tasty

Another platform designed to integrate marketing and growth with backend development and product, AB Tasty offers a variety of tools for experimentation.

AB Tasty screenshot, February 2023

A marketing feature that interests most people looking for a Google Optimize alternative is a user-friendly, low-code way to optimize your website by experimenting with different changes.

Partial feature list:

Third Party Integrations. A/B and multivariate testing. Traffic quota AI personalization. Data-driven segmentation. Detailed campaign triggers.

Price: Quote based.

6. OmniConvert Explore

Designed specifically for retailers and ecommerce sites, Omniconvert Explore offers a variety of personalization and segmentation tools to help you optimize your site and increase sales.

Screenshot from Omniconvert Explore, February 2023

Used by over 10,000 companies, it includes over 100 overlay templates and a handy debugger.

Partial feature list:

A/B testing. Web personalization. survey tool. CDN cache bypass. CSS and JavaScript editor. API access. Bayesian and frequentist statistics.

Price: $390-12,430+/month. Custom pricing is available.

7. Optimization

Optimizely offers three products that run the full spectrum of testing from planning to monetization, with the goal of optimizing every customer touchpoint.

Optimizely screenshot, February 2023

Optimizely Experiment offers the same features as Google Optimize, plus a few more. This allows you to take a scientific approach to visitor experiences across channels and devices with data that refreshes every 90 seconds.

Partial feature list:

Low-code and no-code experimentation options. Content management function. Headless API. Large-scale real-time segmentation and validated assumptions. Experiment lifecycle management. Feature flagging and rollout. collaboration tools.

Price: Quote based.

8. Adobe Target

The creators of Acrobat and InDesign also offer audience targeting experimentation tools in the form of Adobe Target.

It uses machine learning algorithms to deliver AI-powered user experience testing while offering personalization and automation at scale.

Screenshots from Adobe Target, February 2023

Commonly used by enterprise-level organizations, it works seamlessly with Adobe’s analytics tools, but is only available as part of the company’s Marketing Cloud.

Partial feature list:

Intuitive interface. A/B and multivariate testing. Automated omnichannel personalization. AI-assisted experience targeting. Run multiple tests concurrently.

Price: Quote based.

9. Sitespect

SiteSpect is an A/B testing and experimentation tool that claims to be a pioneer in the field.

Targeted at enterprise-level organizations with high site traffic, it provides tools for marketers, product managers, developers, and network operations.

SiteSpect screenshots from February 2023

All of these tools will help you improve your conversion rate and increase your revenue.

Partial feature list:

Third Party Integrations. A/B and multivariate testing. AI-powered behavioral and contextual targeting. Omnichannel and device targeting. Tons of personalization tools. visual editor. Flicker free. SEO friendly.

Price: Quote based.

10.Dynamic Yield Experience OS

Another tool for high-volume sites, DynamicYield Experience OS lets you algorithmically match content, offers, and products to individual visitors to your website.

Screenshot of DynamicYield Experience OS, February 2023

Working as a team, it’s designed to deliver a broad, seamless experience and tailor your personalization program to your specific areas and KPIs.

Partial feature list:

A future-proof, agnostic platform. A/B testing. Extensive personalization across channels and touchpoints. Customizable to suit your needs. Improving predictive testing with machine learning. Client-side and server-side tools. Extensive support and resources.

Price: Quote based.

It’s time to move away from Google Optimize

Google Optimize has been a useful tool, but with the retirement date already in sight, we can’t wait until the last minute to decide on a successor.

And while there are many options for A/B testing, not all of them fit your unique needs.

Consider how you currently use Google Optimize or Optimize 360 ​​before making a decision. Consider which features you use most and what you would like to see enhanced.

Then carefully evaluate your options to find the test tool that works best for you.

Luckily, most of the platforms listed here offer some form of trial or demo, so you can see what they offer and how they work before you pull the trigger on a long-term deal. You can directly see if it works.

Don’t be afraid to explore your options, including platforms not listed here.

No one knows your requirements better than you, but by doing your homework carefully and assessing your needs, you can find the right tools to keep your visitors happy and your results better. .

