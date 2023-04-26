R|T: The Retail Times Shopify spear phishing tech talent with spear phishing.





In addition, the General Assembly will sell its frozen pizza business.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail technology news from Canada and around the world.

Subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page and stay tuned for the most important retail tech news each week!

AI Beauty Lab Omy Raises C$11M to Expand Personalized Skincare Line in North America (BETAKIT)

Omy worked with a dermatologist to develop an AI-powered virtual skin consultant. This consultant can consult with users to find the best ingredients for skin care products.

Omy has raised over $13 million in total funding to date, including $2 million in grant and grant funding, and $50,000 in equity financing in 2019. rice field.

Leaked documents show Shopify plans to use ‘stealth spear-phishing’ recruitment tactics in flattening organization (INSIDER)

Leaked documents state that the company will “do less ‘posting and praying’ for the right people to apply, more aggressive sourcing, and bold experimentation with finding and attracting top talent.” . It also said it would employ stealth ‘spearfishing’ in “unique and unexplored areas.”

POWERED BY: OSLEROsler Releases Multi-Year Survey of 350+ Canadian VC and Growth Equity Fundings

Osler’s market-leading Emerging and High Growth Companies Group, a survey of 353 anonymized venture capital and growth equity financings from 2020 to 2022, in its second annual Deal Point Report: Announced venture capital funding.

This comprehensive report is a must read for founders, entrepreneurs, investors and advisors looking to trade in 2023 and beyond.

Read the Deal Point Report now.

General Assembly goes out of business and sells frozen pizza line (BETAKIT)

General Assembly, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, will sell its frozen pizza business to Piano Piano, an independent Italian restaurant also in Toronto.

The sale of the company’s frozen pizza business would eliminate material debt and financial obligations and provide “meaningful relief” to its balance sheet, according to the meeting.

WeWork receives non-compliance notice from NYSE (REUTERS)

WeWork Inc. announced Tuesday that it has received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange after the company’s stock price averaged below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

WeWork said the notice will not result in an immediate delisting, but will give it six months to restore compliance.

Yung Wu to step down as MaRS CEO at end of 2023, innovation hub begins search for next leader (BETAKIT)

Over the past five years, Wu has led MaRS through the pandemic, launching MaRS’ flagship scale-up program, climate impact program, biotech accelerator, cleantech accelerator, Graphite Ventures, and a $100 million private venture capital fund. Help and support the new Waterfront Campus.

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo successfully enters Canadian market (BIV)

Pinduoduo’s successful Canadian expansion puts additional pressure on B.C. businesses already facing the challenge of competing with Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. Pinduoduo offers a variety of products directly from China at competitive prices.

Raghwa Gopal resigns as head of Innovate BC, begins search for new leader (BETAKIT)

Innovate BC has announced that President and CEO Raghwa Gopal will retire in August.

Gopal was appointed to lead Innovate BC in 2019 after the organization’s previous CEO, Shirley Vickers, stepped down earlier that year.

SHEIN plans expansion to Canada with multiple temporary retail spaces (RETAIL INSIDER)

Angela Tucciarone, head of U.S. corporate communications at SHEIN, said Canadian and U.S. companies have launched localization strategies in the past few years to place local teams closer to their communities from a marketing perspective. I was. Close to the pulse of things.

Tab Commerce closes US$1 million to help restaurants manage expenses (BETAKIT)

According to Ty Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Tab, many restaurants manage their expenses in a “very manual and inefficient way,” spending hours at their desks and sifting through various PDFs. and organize paper invoices.

“Many times they operate in the dark,” Wilson said.

Clothing retailers find new money in old threads (THE LOGIC)

A major clothing retailer is building a new business on ‘recommerce’. It collects products from customers, receives store credit, and resells the products online. The tech startup that provides the platform for the industry has received considerable interest from Venture Capital, and in 2021 he has completed $2.8 billion worth of investment deals.

Online car retailer E Inc. delisted from TSX due to limited trading volume (BETAKIT)

E Inc. said it decided to delist from TSX because maintaining the listing would not bring “substantial benefits” to the company and its shareholders. E Inc. said it plans to delist its shares from TSX around May 24, at which point there will be no public market to trade the company’s shares.

Why Hoppers Require a ‘Tip’ When Reserving (SKIFT)

There are many innovative features that set Hopper apart from other online travel agencies. Fintech add-ons, such as the option to cancel for any reason, are one of them.

And another unique feature is the one that attracted some press this week for being “deceptive” – ​​the tip button.

Subscribe to The Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below and have it delivered to your email inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/rt-the-retail-times-shopify-goes-stealth-spear-fishing-for-tech-talent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos