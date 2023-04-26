



Over the next 14 months, Virginia Tech will migrate all users from Google to Microsoft to manage email and calendars, and establish a new operating model for managing Google Drive storage.

This transition is in response to changes to Google’s licensing model for higher education institutions. In 2022, Google’s offerings for higher education will move to a volume-based subscription model, resulting in significantly higher costs for Virginia Tech and other universities. Although users are not required to take immediate action, it is important that members of the university community understand how these changes will affect users and know the necessary steps to prepare.

Here are the high-level changes:

Everyone: Virginia Tech’s email and calendar is integrated with the Microsoft Exchange Online platform. For Gmail users, the university will offer a phased migration service for email and calendar accounts from this fall until his June 2024. Additionally, the VT Google Groups service will continue without change. VT Google Photos (app) will be phased out by July 1, 2024. Current students and employees: Individual Google My Drive folders are limited to 5 GB. Departments can increase an employee’s storage quota. Apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms and Sites are still available. Departments and Units: University departments are provided with 40 GB of additional Google storage per employee and can allocate this storage to employee drives and shared drives as needed. Additionally, departments can purchase additional Google storage on an ongoing basis. After May 10: Employee creation of a new His Google Shared Drive requires departmental approval and is not allowed for students, alumni, or retirees. Requests for new Google Auxiliary Email (GAE) accounts, commonly used by departments to share access to resources, are met by creating a Microsoft PACE account. A PACE account serves a similar function. Existing GAE accounts will be converted to PACE accounts by division starting in the fall. Alumni: Starting this fall, email accounts for Virginia Tech alumni will be migrated to new 50 GB Microsoft mailboxes. The new email address ends with @alumni.vt.edu. Access to all Virginia Tech Google apps will be phased out by July 1, 2024. Instructions, tutorials, and support will be available to help move data from VT Google Storage to other storage platforms. Retired: Starting this fall, the retiree’s email account will be migrated to his 50 GB her Microsoft mailbox that retains the @vt.edu suffix. For a new retiree, migrating from a 100 GB employee email account to his 50 GB retirement account may require extensive deletion or archiving of email. The retiree says access to all Virginia Tech’s Google apps and services will be phased out by his July 1, 2024, but the retiree will have access to some of his Microsoft 365 apps and services. Retain access to storage. Support is available to help you transfer or download data from VT Google Storage.

This is a quick summary. Full details are available on Google’s change website.

The Action Plan was endorsed by the Information Technology Governance Executive Committee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Sebring, and Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Scott Midkiff. The recommendations were made by the Google Workspace Program Steering Committee, a workgroup that includes individuals from all walks of life at the university. The committee carefully considered the impact of Google’s licensing changes, evaluated options, and considered stakeholder feedback over a two-year period.

A major factor in the decision was cost. Under the new Google licensing model, the same amount of Google cloud storage would cost him more than seven times what the university would cost him on the Microsoft platform. His current level of Google storage continues to grow, and his first year of college on the new plan will cost him over $990,000.

Since 2008, Virginia Tech has run parallel email and calendar systems from both Microsoft and Google. Consolidating email and calendar into one platform simplifies university-wide collaboration and scheduling, enables more focused training and support, and reduces administrative overhead. Midkiff. Additionally, using the Microsoft M365 platform for these services can better protect the security and privacy of your email, university and personal data.

Successful implementation of these changes will require active participation from the entire university community. Account migration will begin in the fall, but the first changes affecting the creation of new Google Shared Drives and GAE accounts will begin on his May 10th. All changes and transitions must be completed by July 1, 2024.

Proactively review your current storage usage, make a plan to delete unnecessary files and emails stored on Google, and consider how you will manage your ongoing needs for online file storage. We encourage everyone to take reasonable steps. College departments and departments should also review the overall storage usage on the Google platform and consider the decisions necessary to determine what is best for their group. Specific guidance on Google Storage decisions will be added to our website in the coming weeks.

Frequent updates will be provided to support this important change. In addition, Virginia Tech will provide support, consultation, training and details on when certain changes are coming for individual users, universities and departments. For the latest information on timelines, resources, FAQs, and more, visit the Changes to Google Mail, Calendar, and Online Storage website.

