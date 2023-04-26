Google Had a ‘Kodak Moment’ While Microsoft Leads in AI: The Strategist





Google has launched its own chatbot, Bard AI, to rival ChatGPT from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Jonathan Lah | Null Photo | Getty Images

Google had a “Kodak moment” with artificial intelligence last year, giving rival Microsoft an edge in the technology, a strategist told CNBC Wednesday.

GlobalData’s head of thematic intelligence, Cyrus Mewawalla, called AI a big theme for 2023, saying that “Microsoft has taken the lead from Google” with its investment in OpenAI, which is behind ChatGPT.

“Microsoft is winning this race with AI right now,” Mewawalla told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

ChatGPT is a viral AI chatbot trained on massive amounts of data to answer user queries.

As Microsoft aims to infuse AI throughout its business, it has announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into some of its cloud computing products.

Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, has been investing in AI for years. The company acquired his UK AI start-up Deepmind in 2014 to bolster its commitment to the technology.

Last week, Alphabet merged Google Research team Brain with DeepMind in an attempt to bring the two companies closer together and focus their efforts on AI.

Mewawalla said this should have been done “a long time ago” and that Google lagged behind Microsoft last year despite having “better AI”.

“In a way,[Google]had a Kodak moment in 2022. They had a major product, but they put it aside for fear it would cannibalize their core business. Now that core business. are under great threat,” said Mewawalla.

Google’s search product is the core business of the technology giant. Microsoft is also integrating OpenAI technology into its search product Bing.

Kodak Moment is a phrase used to describe the unpredictability of future trends. This refers to the Eastman Kodak Company, a camera company that failed to transition into the digital age.

In response to Microsoft, Google launched its own chatbot called Bard AI earlier this year and started testing it with users. Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday’s earnings call that the company plans to bring the AI ​​technology behind his Bard to its search products in the future.

Analysts say Google has powerful AI technologies, but they aren’t implementing them into their products as quickly as Microsoft.

“The problem with Google is that they have the best minds in AI, they have rock stars, they have a third of the top 100 cited papers in AI, but they are an engineering-driven company. and they haven’t commercialized what they have. Done,” Arete Research Senior Analyst Richard Kramer told CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange.”

Some analysts see Alphabet’s longstanding investments in AI as paying off in the future.

In a memo issued Wednesday, JP Morgan said Alphabet “has a strong position in AI through years of investments across its business lines” and commercialized the technology behind AI chatbots known as large-scale language models. He said he was accelerating efforts to

At Alphabet’s first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, executives talked about the company’s capabilities and investments in AI. Alphabet’s CFO, Ruth Porat, said the company plans to ramp up capital spending this year, starting in 2022, and that AI is a “key component” of that.

Pichai said Alphabet is infusing its AI technology into various products.

“First, the incredible AI opportunity for consumers, our partners, and our business. I compare it to the successful transition from desktop to mobile computing over a decade ago. “The investments and breakthroughs in AI over the past decade, we’re fine,” Pichai said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://netblogpro.com/2023/04/26/google-had-a-kodak-moment-as-microsoft-takes-lead-in-ai-strategist.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos