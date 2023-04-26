Google Play Store search suggestions now show full ads





Back in November, many users started seeing targeted promotions for apps when they opened the Play Store search menu on Android, but Google said at the time that these were not ads. , assured that it only actively recommends apps that users might be interested in. At any rate you might have been looking for an opportunity. A new plague of search ads on the Play Store is now happening to many users. This time it’s exactly that: advertising.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

Android expert Mishaal Rahman took an ad tip, sparked a Twitter conversation, and revealed just how popular the Play Store’s new search “feature” has become. Already, users in the UK, Japan, and several other regions are seeing ads when tapping the search bar, suggesting Google may be in the early stages of broader deployment.

Example of new search ads in Play Store (via Twitter)

One notable difference between these and the recommendations Google started rolling out in November is the “ad” badge next to the new recommendations. In most cases, your ads will appear intermingled with Google’s proactive recommendations, so your ads may only appear to people who have recommendations turned on for their account.

Rahman also said the new interface people started seeing this week contains more information about the app compared to last year’s initial rollout of search suggestions. User ratings and total downloads are now displayed in the subtitle below each recommendation, including both ads and proactive recommendations.

Advertising is a big part of Google’s business model, so this is not entirely unexpected. Google will test this as a new revenue stream, which may offset some of the Play Store’s lost revenue in regions where legislators have forced the company to offer the option of a third-party billing system. Just recently, Google revealed plans for alternative Play Store payments in the UK. This allows the company to cut app sales. This follows similar policy changes in India and South Korea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-play-store-search-ads/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos