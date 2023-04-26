UK blocks Microsoft and Activision gaming deals, biggest in tech





DEVELOPING… We will update the story as new information becomes available. updated 4 times

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s antitrust regulator Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard, ditching popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming world. thwarted the biggest technology deal in history out of fear that it would stifle competition between companies. market.

In its final report, the Competition and Markets Authority said that “the only effective remedy” for substantial loss of competition is “to ban mergers.” Both companies have announced their intention to appeal.

The all-cash deal, announced 15 months ago, faces stiff opposition from rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation gaming system, and gives Microsoft and its Xbox console control of the hit franchise. It has been under scrutiny by regulators in the US and Europe due to concerns that Such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Liam Dean, a games industry analyst at research firm Omdia, said the UK watchdog’s decision came as a “surprise to most people”, adding to global uncertainty about the deal.

Sign up for the free Daily Headlines newsletter

“From a Microsoft and Activision point of view, it’s a big enough market to cause some pretty serious problems, but a bad decision from the European Commission in the next few weeks could make things worse,” he said. I was.

UK Watchdog’s concerns center on how the deal will affect cloud gaming, which streams to tablets, phones and other devices, eliminating the need for players to buy expensive consoles or gaming computers. Gamers can continue to play major Activision titles, including mobile games like Candy Crush, on the platforms they normally use.

Cloud gaming has the potential to transform the industry by giving people more choice in how and where they play, says an independent panel of experts from the Office of Competitive Markets investigating the deal. Chairman Martin Colman said.

“This means that protecting competition in this emerging and exciting market is essential,” he said.

The decision underscores Europe’s reputation as a global leader in efforts to curb the power of big tech companies. A day earlier, the UK government unveiled legislation that would give regulators more power to protect consumers from online fraud and fake reviews and boost digital competition.

The UK’s decision further undermines Microsoft’s hopes that a favorable outcome could help settle a lawsuit brought by the US Federal Trade Commission. His trial by an FTC house judge is scheduled to begin on August 2nd. Meanwhile, the European Union’s decision is due for him on May 22nd.

Activision has lashed out at the Watchdog decision, portraying it as a bad omen for UK international investors at a time when the UK economy faces serious challenges.

The California-based game maker said it would “aggressively” appeal with Microsoft, arguing that the move “would run counter to the UK’s ambition” to be an attractive location for tech companies.

“We will re-evaluate our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly shutting down its businesses,” said Activision.

Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft also indicated it wasn’t ready to give up.

“We are fully committed to this acquisition and intend to appeal,” President Brad Smith said in a statement. He said it would discourage innovation and investment in Britain.

“After lengthy deliberations, we are particularly disappointed that this decision appears to reflect an erroneous understanding of how this market and related cloud technologies actually work,” said Smith. says Mr.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a blog post that the two companies have begun working on an appeal to the UK Court of Competition Appeals.

It’s not the first time British regulators have stepped up antitrust laws in dealings with big tech companies. They previously blocked Facebook’s parent company Meta’s acquisition of Giphy over concerns that it would limit innovation and competition. The social media giant appealed the decision in court but lost, forcing it to sell its GIF sharing platform.

With Microsoft already firmly established across the cloud computing market, regulators conclude the deal would strengthen Microsoft’s dominance by gaining control over major gaming titles. attached.

To allay concerns, Microsoft struck deals with Nintendo and some cloud gaming providers to license Activision titles such as Call of Duty for 10 years, and gave Sony the same license.

Sony’s European press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Watchdog said it had reviewed Microsoft’s remedies “fairly in depth” but found their oversight necessary.

Cloud gaming is a small part of the UK’s 5 billion ($6.2 billion) video game market. However, experts forecast explosive growth in the next few years, with user numbers tripled from early 2021 to the end of 2022, and the cloud gaming market could be worth £1 billion by 2026. is expected to grow to , the regulator said.

The company last month dropped concerns that the deal would harm console games, saying that making Call of Duty exclusive to the Xbox console would not benefit Microsoft.

___

Matt O’Brien, AP Technology Writer in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abqjournal.com/2593826/uk-blocks-microsoft-activision-gaming-deal-biggest-in-tech.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos