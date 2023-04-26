The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – Pre-Order Place





We’ve previewed a number of large single-player games, and they’re usually quiet affairs walking through a narrow slice of action that plays out equally for all participants. But when I picked up the long-awaited Tears of the Kingdom at a recent Nintendo event, it felt like I was at the party. The entire room soon filled with raucous, joyful laughter as everyone found their own creative ways to climb the skies of Hyrule, or failed hilariously.

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, the definitive Nintendo Switch game that launched with the system in 2017. Not just a gorgeous open world and compelling story, but the sheer freedom that allows players to tackle every encounter and challenge them exactly how they see fit. And if my two hours in Tears of the Kingdom is any indication, the new sequel will deliver that sense of freedom with some of the most creative and fun action gameplay I’ve ever experienced. is set to take the (literally) to new heights.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12th and is now available for pre-order from nearly all major retailers.

If you want to go all out, there’s also a $130 Collector’s Edition that gets you the game, a fancy steelbook case, posters, artwork, and a set of pins, but stock is hard to find at the time of this writing. , for true hardcore fans or those who simply want a Switch, a special Tears-themed Switch OLED featuring unique artwork inspired by Links’ latest adventure is available for pre-order.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds on the sprawling open-world action of its beloved predecessor, with a focus on exciting new abilities and vertical exploration.

Get creative with Ultra Hands

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild (or you’ve seen one of the many ridiculous highlight clips out there), you’ll know that the game traverses environments and uses the series’ stars to free Hyrule. We know you’re providing an ingenious way to eliminate your enemies as Link. Ganon’s evil grip. Tears of the Kingdom builds on that foundation with his four major new abilities: Ultra Hand, Ascend, Fuse, and Recall. I spent most of his 2 hour session learning how to use these 4 new tools of his in the vast expanses of Hyrule.

My demo started simple and threw me into an area where I had to reunite with villagers and friends stranded on distant floating platforms connected only by rails. A broken minecart was lying nearby, but there was nothing to move it. This is where Ultrahand’s basic construction tools come into play.

With Ultra Hands active, almost anything in the environment (from chopped trees to rock sets) can be combined with the game’s various Zonai objects. These are special gizmos that basically give supercharged abilities. In this case, I was able to attach a fan to the back of the minecart and place it over the tracks, and even use wooden planks to build a small sidecar for my little companion. Once we were all tied up, I hit the fan hard with my sword and cruised from island to island.

Of course, like any Zelda game, the puzzles aren’t always easy to solve. My first instinct was to mount a pair of rockets on each side of the minecart and shoot through the gaps which would have worked if mounted correctly. Instead, I put them on their backs and violently backed my cart against the wall as the Nintendo rep laughed heartily together. Failure is part of the fun. It didn’t help me for a while. Then I discovered that hooks and minecarts could be combined to create a zipline trolley-esque ride that could slide along the side of an unbroken railing.

It took me a while to get used to the Ultrahand. You have to be careful about where and how you place all the pieces. I learned the hard way, but over the course of the demo I was able to comfortably rotate all sorts of gizmos and gadgets. place. Objects can be moved using the Joy-Cons or the motion controls on the Pro Controller, adding freehand-level precision to the experience.

After spending about 20 minutes building minecarts with mixed results, it’s time to venture into Hyrule’s more open segments. It uses all the game’s new abilities in tandem with classic Zelda combat to take you on the ground to a series of platforms high in the sky and far away.

It was nice to revisit Breath of the Wild’s core combat and traversal before getting to fancy new stuff. Locking on to enemies, dodging attacks, hacking and slashing, and landing the perfect bow and arrow headshot is as satisfying as ever, with even more ways to do it all.

One of my favorite new abilities is Fuse, which allows you to combine environmental objects with weapons. For example, a stone and a sword could be combined to create a comical mallet, or a number of enemy wreckage could be combined to create a particularly damaging blade. You can also infuse arrows with special items to create creative and powerful projectiles, such as homing missile style to hunt down enemies.

Part of my goal was to move up, so the new Ascend ability was important. That’s exactly what it sounds like: you can climb onto almost any ceiling in the game and warp through it to reach the top of the structure. It was a satisfying way to travel vertically over long distances and saved me a lot of time that would otherwise be tiring to climb large buildings.

Of all the new abilities, Recall is the one I see causing players the most confusion. For example, you can retrieve a vehicle launched at sea or a weapon thrown at an enemy. When a group of enemies sent a giant spike his ball, I used Recall to dramatic (and funny) effect to quickly send it back, knocking down a bunch of Bokoblins in the process. Again, creativity is key.

As I soared through the skies of Hyrule, I was able to get more creative with my Ultra Hand, building custom gliders and soaring from floating island to floating island. Luckily, you can save and recall any Ultra Hand build you come up with (as long as you have the parts you need). This was very helpful when I needed to use the glider multiple times.

The grand finale of the demo asked you to move gems from one floating island to the next. I tried to attach the handle and turn the stone into a full-on glider, but all failed spectacularly (again, lots of laughter from around the room). The solution turned out to be much easier than I thought, as I was able to solve the puzzle with a nearby switch to create a bridge of sorts between the islands. We stand by the fact that launch was dangerously close, and we know that with a little more time, we could probably have found another way to the finish line.

From a visual standpoint, Tears of the Kingdom looks a lot like Breath of the Wild. I mean, it’s gorgeous. The series’ vibrant, pastel-like art style still looks just as good now as it did in 2017, only this time with more autumn-like colors in his palette and more spectacular verticality. After all, there were some concerns about the performance of games heading into the demo, with titles like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting to push the aging Switch to its limits. Every time I looked over, I was always in awe. What the game lacks in utter fidelity, it makes up for in beautiful colors and an incredible sense of scale.

After two hours of Tears of the Kingdom, we chatted with fellow journalists and Nintendo representatives about the different wacky methods they used to ascend Hyrule. These unique player anecdotes are a big part of making Breath of the Wild one of his best Nintendo Switch games, the kind of experience you don’t often get in big single-player games.

With even more tools for creative play and a new focus on vertical exploration, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most expansive action games ever made. becoming one. It builds on the excellent foundation of Breath of the Wild while somehow upping the already massive scale of its predecessor. Can’t wait to roam Hyrule on May 12th with a custom rocket propulsion anomaly.

