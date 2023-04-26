How Five University of Chicago Innovators Are Combatting the IP Gender Gap





Released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) estimates that only 16.2% of inventors named in international patent applications in 2022 will be women.

In its analysis of international patent applications from 1999 to 2020, WIPO reports that women were involved in only 23% of all applications, representing just 13% of all listed inventors. . Based on these trends, WIPO estimates that gender equality will be achieved by her estimated target year of 2061.

To close this gender gap, World IP Day 2023 will focus on female innovators, encouraging more women to use IP systems to protect and add value to their work It is intended to emphasize the need specifically.

Assistant Professor Anindita Basu, along with her colleagues Mary Hammes, Associate Professor of Medicine, and student Andres Moya-Rodreguez, believe it is important to protect their intellectual property through IP filings. shared patents. A new microfluidic device.

I believe that underrepresented minorities, including women, can overcome all kinds of systemic and deep-seated prejudices that exist in society and academia, and use every protection they can get to succeed professionally. Intellectual property protection is one such protection we may seek. For our own sake, the bus added.

As AN Pritzker Distinguished Service Professor of Radiology Maryellen Giger knows well, the disclosure and protection of IP is also essential to ensuring that groundbreaking research and discoveries reach the market.

Innovation and translation are very important in academic research, not only to benefit society, but also to provide the ‘next step’ to generate further innovation. “

Mariellen Giger

Giger has developed a patent-pending technique that uses deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to better assess hypoxic-ischemic brain injury in cardiac arrest survivors. She is also co-founder of Quantitative Insights, which began with her New Venture Challenge in 2010. The company manufactured her QuantX. In 2017, it became her first FDA-approved machine learning-driven system to assist in cancer diagnosis (CADx). In 2019, she was named one of TIME Magazine’s Inventions of the Year and was acquired by Qlarity Imaging.

Dominique Missiakas, professor of microbiology and co-founder of biotech startup Immunartes, added that filing IP is relatively easy, and doing something with it is the hard part. I was. am i going to make a lot of money? I certainly don’t count on it. I could be incredibly disappointed, she said. Am I enjoying the trip? So so and will do it again.

Immunartes, which develops vaccines and therapeutics against Staphylococcus aureus, received investment from the George Schultz Innovation Fund in 2017. The company has also received grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Policy and Funding

Female entrepreneurs receive far less funding than male entrepreneurs: Only 1.9% of all venture capital in 2022 will go to startups founded by women, according to Pitchbook data. bottom.

No chatter or lip service will get more female innovators into the system. A genuine policy and targeted funding opportunity has produced multiple patents and chemistry professor Yamuna Krishnan, the youngest woman in history to earn India’s highest scientific reputation.

It’s easy to tell women to use IP systems, but if the rest of the community isn’t actively kicked out of the entrepreneurial space, they will, Krishnan added. If you want more female entrepreneurs and women-led businesses, don’t tell women to work more. Because it doesn’t matter. Make it profitable for the men who decide to support women entrepreneurs. Then the female entrepreneurs are shown.

Krishnan, herself a female founder, spun out Esya Labs to tackle the big problem of early detection of neurodegenerative diseases and pre-selection of appropriate treatments for patients. The company is currently engaged in drug discovery partnerships with top global pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis.

Stacy Lindau, MD, MA 02, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Catherine Lindsay Dobson, founder of NowPow, a personalized community referral platform that supports holistic care, echoes Krishnans’ call to action Did.

Humanity’s trajectory is at an unprecedented inflection point, both up and down. Growth, progress and hope depend on the full participation of women and all people with actionable ideas to make the world a healthier, safer and more peaceful place, Lindau said.

For women to use IP and other systems to protect and add value to our work, they must first be treated as full human beings with full control and agency over our bodies and minds. must be

Stacey Lindau

Organizations and institutions claiming IP need to invest in positive credibility to prevent the exploitation and disrespect of women, Lindau said. Such investments appear to be a spearhead action to intervene in the massive underinvestment in women-led startups, advocating for equitable education for girls and women, adequate parental leave policies and reproductive rights. and promotes an entrepreneurial environment in which women are treated with courtesy and respect.

Derived from the phrase that knowledge is power, NowPow was acquired in 2021 by Unite Us, a leading technology company that connects health and social care services.

Lindau looks forward to the next few years, caring for patients at UChicago Medicine, helping ensure the success of Unite Us, and helping bionics to restore breast function after mastectomy. We are excited about the Bionic Breast Project, a multidisciplinary research program that applies technology.

To further support this project and its potential to help millions of women around the world, Lindau will share the proceeds the university receives when faculty founders spin out companies that will eventually be sold. Decided to redirect 100%.

// World Intellectual Property Day is an opportunity to learn about the role intellectual property (IP) plays in fostering innovation and creativity.

World IP Day 2023 Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity Why it’s so important to celebrate the work of pioneering women around the world and encourage more women to join the IP system raise awareness aboutRead more: World Intellectual Property Day 2023 Creativity and Innovation

