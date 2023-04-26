Researchers find that rhythmic brain activity helps maintain temporary memories





New research shows that rhythmic brain activity is key to temporarily retaining important information in memory. We published these findings in Current Biology, finding that patterns of neural activity) organize bursts of activity in the brain that maintain short-term connections.

“Temporary storage of important information has been thought to be associated with neurons in the brain that retain that information until it is no longer needed. Recent research has shown that the most important It has been shown that it may not be sustained brain activity: it is not for temporary storage of information, but for short-term strengthening of connections between neurons that represent information. Research has shown that brain rhythms organize these temporal bursts over time.”The senior author of the study.”Rhythmic coordination of brain activity over time is important. This is because populations of neurons can overlap and store different information at the same time.”

Fiebelkorn’s previous study of how the brain processes external information, such as when navigating Times Square in New York City, made similar findings. He and his fellow researchers found that brain rhythms help coordinate a variety of functions related to the sampling or transitioning of currently important information to another source. In this context, brain rhythms help us balance our focus on the task at hand and our readiness for the unexpected.

In this new study, researchers focused on sampling internally represented (or memorized) information. Using EEG, participants were asked to look at an image with a vertical or horizontal line and to remember both the direction of the line and the position of the image. The researchers found that the strength of the internal representation of these different images varied over time on subsecond timescales, along with rhythmic fluctuations in brain activity. Such coordination of brain activity over time allows the roles of some neurons to overlap without competing.

“These rhythmic brain processes may also explain how we stay focused while multitasking, like trying to remember an address while driving a car,” says Fiebelkorn. says. “Instead of concentrating on these tasks at the same time, they may alternate on sub-second timescales.”

The next step for the Fibelkorn Institute is how the brain multitasks. “What happens when the brain has to sample externally and internally at the same time? Do we see the same kind of rhythmic temporal coordination? That’s what we’re working to understand next. If we can learn more about these processes, work usually helps us understand how these can go wrong in neurological disorders.”

Additional authors include Miral Abdalaziz and Zach Redding, Ph.D., from the Del Monte Neuroscience Institute at the University of Rochester. This research was supported by the National Science Foundation and the Searle Scholars Program.

