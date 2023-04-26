Google, Meta and Apple are featured in EU online content rules. what are they?





The European Union (EU) has confirmed the names of 19 platforms subject to groundbreaking online content regulations. Five subsidiaries of Google parent company Alphabet, two Metaunits, two Microsoft businesses, Apple’s App Store, Twitter and Alibaba’s AliExpress are among the entities identified by the EU.

Regulations communicated under the Digital Services Act (DSA) aim to overhaul the EU’s social media and e-commerce rules and tightly regulate how major technology platforms manage user content. .

Which entities have the EU identified as subject to DSA?

Among the first many entities that the EU has identified as having the strictest level of regulation under the DSA are 1) Alibaba AliExpress, 2) Amazon Store, 3) Apple AppStore, 4) Microsoft Bing, 5) Bookings .com, 6) Facebook, 7). ) Google Play, 8) Google Maps, 9) Google Search, 10) Google Shopping, 11) Instagram, 12) LinkedIn, 13) Pinterest, 14) Snapchat, 15) TikTok, 16) Twitter, 17) Wikipedia, 18) YouTube , and 19) Zaland.

What are the main features of the Digital Services Act?

* Faster Takedown and Objection Provisions: As part of the overhaul, social media companies must add new procedures to take down content deemed illegal or harmful more quickly. You should also explain to your users how your content removal policy works. DSA allows users to challenge removal decisions made by the platform and seek out-of-court settlements.

* Bigger platforms come with bigger responsibilities: The law disagrees with a one-size-fits-all approach and places more accountability on Big Tech companies. Under the DSA, very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSE), i.e. platforms with more than 45 million users in the EU, will have stricter requirements.

* Direct supervision by the European Commission: These requirements and their enforcement will be centrally supervised by the European Commission itself, an important way to ensure that companies do not circumvent the law at Member State level.

* Increased transparency about how our algorithms work: VLOP and VLOSE will face transparency measures and scrutiny of how our algorithms work, conduct systematic risk analysis and mitigation, and hold accountable for the social impact of our products. must be promoted. VLOPs should allow regulators access to data to assess compliance, and researchers to access data to identify systemic risks of illegal or harmful content.

* Clearer identification of advertisements and those paying for them: Online platforms make it easier for users to identify advertisements and understand who is presenting them or who is paying for them. is needed. Do not display personalized ads directed at minors or based on sensitive personal data.

How does the EU DSA compare to India’s online law?

In February 2021, India announced significant changes to its social media regulation in the form of the Information Technology Regulations (IT Regulations), 2021, which imposes significant due diligence requirements on large social media platforms such as Meta and Twitter. bottom.

These include the appointment of a primary contact person to handle law enforcement requests and user complaints, the ability to identify the original originator of information on the platform under certain conditions, and certain Includes deployment of technology-based countermeasures based on best efforts to identify types of content.

Social media companies have challenged some provisions of the IT rules, and WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the requirement to track the original originator of a message. One of the reasons platforms need to track callers is that users may share child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

However, WhatsApp claims the requirement weakens the platform’s cryptographic security and could put millions of Indians’ personal messages at risk.

Earlier this year, the IT Ministry controversially set up a government-backed Complaints and Appeals Board with the aim of making the Internet open, secure, trustworthy and accountable. I have notified you of the measures taken. A large technology platform.

