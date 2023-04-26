Biomedical Engineers Gather at UH to Discuss Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship





Held at the University of Houston, the 10th Annual Biomedical Engineering Day addresses innovation and entrepreneurship in healthcare and features prominent engineers from Harvard, Emory, MIT, and more.

The University of Houston’s Cullen Institute of Technology’s Department of Biomedical Engineering will host its 10th Annual Biomedical Engineering Conference, a one-day forum focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in healthcare, on Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Host a Medical Engineering Day (BME Day). UH Alumni Center.

“Experts across the country will focus on emerging healthcare innovations, the process of understanding critical unmet medical and healthcare industry needs, and developing new healthcare technologies to address them. I guess.” He holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Houston.

WH Coulter Distinguished Professor May Dongmei Wang of Georgia Tech and Emory University will focus on biomedical big data with AI-driven intelligent reality for predictive, personalized and precision health.

Glauco Souza of Greiner Bio-One, the creator of magnetic 3D cell culture, including magnetic 3D bioprinting, embarks on a path from science to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Paolo Bonato, director and professor at Harvard Medical School and co-appointed at MIT and Wyss Institute, will focus on developing rehabilitation technologies with a particular focus on wearable technology and robotics.

Moderators for the public-private partnership event include Ann Tanabe, CEO of BioHouston, Inc. and Chad Andresen, President of Ola Tech Group, LLC. This event is sponsored by his Department of Biomedical Engineering at UH Cullen College of Engineering, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society and BioHouston. BioHouston positions the Houston area as a global competitor in the life sciences industry.

Who: Metin Akay, founding chair, John S. Dunn Endowed Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering at University of Houston; May Dongmei Wang, WH Coulter Distinguished Professor, Georgia Tech and Emory University. Glauco Souza, Greiner Bio-One. Paolo Bonato, Harvard Medical School, Director and Professor at MIT. Ann Tanabe, CEO, BioHouston, Inc.; Chad Andresen, President of Ola Tech Group, LLC.

What: 10th Annual Biomedical Engineering Day (BME Day) “Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Healthcare”

Location: UH Alumni Center 3204 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77204

When: Friday, April 28, 2023, 8:30am-3:00pm

