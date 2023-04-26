The cloud, not the console, blocks Microsoft’s Activision view in the UK





LONDON (Reuters) – The nascent cloud market has led to Britain’s surprise decision to block Microsoft’s record-breaking takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) as the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation rages on. was.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) has been working for months to dispel concerns over a $69 billion deal raised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The ruling, which the US company has vowed to appeal, sets a precedent for the European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission, which are expected to issue their own verdicts next month.

Microsoft has given Sony a 10-year guarantee that the new version of one of gaming’s most valuable franchises, Call of Duty, will be available on PlayStation as well as Xbox. Nintendo has secured a similar deal.

It only answered the CMA’s concerns about consoles, leaving only cloud gaming as a hurdle, which was clearly a low hurdle.

Defining cloud gaming is not easy.

Platform types and business models are still evolving, and some ‘gaming as a platform’ services such as Google Stadia struggle to succeed, according to a CMA study submission by UCL School of Management’s Joost Rietveld. doing.

Temporary technology?

Activision doesn’t make its titles available on cloud services, calling them “ephemeral technologies”, while Microsoft, which offers the Xbox Game Pass service, says cloud gaming is “just a feature”. ‘ said.

The CMA objected, saying that while consoles are a mature market, cloud is the fastest growing area of ​​gaming.

Microsoft already had 60-70% of the world’s cloud gaming services, and it had other trump cards.

Microsoft has agreed to offer Activision games on a number of cloud platforms including Nvidia, Boosteroid and Ubitus.

But the CMA said Microsoft’s bailout ruled out rival subscription models like Netflix for gaming and providers who don’t use Windows on their PCs.

“(Microsoft’s) proposals will be ineffective in addressing our concerns and will replace competition in a new and dynamic market with ineffective regulation,” he said.

“Since Brexit, UK regulators have aggressively taken a tough stance on anti-competitive behavior,” said Ben Ballinger, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot.

“Microsoft is already in a dominant position, and this stance ultimately stopped us from buying as we concluded that ‘cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace that drives innovation and choice.’ It made me decide to do it.”

Reported by Paul Sandle.Edited by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

