Partnering with Chronosphere on Observability





As digital transformation accelerates, so does cloud-native adoption and the volume, velocity, and variety of data that organizations need to monitor to maintain visibility into their IT environments. Instead of a fixed number of virtual machines (VMs) each running one application, the system is more flexible and ephemeral, with thousands of containers and microservices publishing data and services, making the system more have great interdependencies. All of this leads to an explosion of complexity that makes it nearly impossible to reliably and efficiently operate cloud-native services using traditional observability solutions without dramatically increasing overhead. .

Chronosphere is the only cloud-native observability solution built on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience or the bottom line. help. And the relationship between Google Cloud and Chronosphere has evolved into a growing partnership. Chronosphere provides Google Cloud customers with the ability to quickly and reliably control observability data and costs while maintaining open source compatibility. Recently, GV (Google Ventures) joined Chronospheres in his $115 million Series C funding round. Chronosphere is also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easy for customers to procure and deploy.

Why Chronosphere chose to build on Google Cloud

Chronospheres founder and CEO Martin Mao and CTO Rob Skillington wanted to build an observability solution that solved some of the same problems they encountered while leading the observability team at Uber. Uber’s challenges focused on scale, reliability, and cost, highlighting how elusive these are in monitoring cloud-native applications. Martin and Rob wanted to build a solution that was cloud-native, highly reliable, and capable of managing the massive amounts of data modern organizations process every day. For these reasons, Martin and Rob chose to build his Chronosphere on top of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

Cloud-Native Thinking: When Martin and Rob launched Chronosphere, one of the first considerations was: Cloud-native problems require cloud-native solutions. Google Cloud and Chronosphere have joined forces to provide a purpose-built Software as a Service (SaaS) observability solutions platform for cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes. Chronosphere runs much of its critical infrastructure on Google Cloud and uses the service’s global infrastructure to provide a secure and reliable service to its rapidly growing customers.

Open platform: Martin and Rob have the same commitment to openness that Google Cloud does to its customers. Everything inside and outside of Chronosphere is open source compatible and built on GKE. The platform ingests both metric and trace data in a variety of open source formats, including Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, and StatsD, making it easy for teams to participate while avoiding vendors. fixed. You also have complete control over how much data you ingest, how it is ingested, how it is stored, and for how long. This allows customers to keep observability costs under control and troubleshoot and fix issues faster as their systems and data continue to grow.

Mission-critical performance: Observability is a mission-critical service because it is essential to the reliability and performance of mission-critical systems. For this reason, Martin and Rob wanted to offer the strongest possible service level agreements (SLAs) for availability, reliability, and performance. Google Cloud provides a secure global infrastructure that makes this possible.

Data volume: Modern organizations emit vast amounts of data that must be sifted through in near-real time for complete visibility. Google Cloud offers the same infrastructure and network that Google uses to support billions of users every day, and can handle petabytes of data with ease.

Integration of Chronosphere and Google Cloud

GKE offers the specific technical advantages that Chronosphere leverages, providing the performance and availability needed for customers to spend less time managing observability systems and more time creating value. .

The Chronosphere collector is a Kubernetes-native, Prometheus-compatible agent that collects, processes, and exports telemetry data, including metrics and traces. When you install the collector in your Kubernetes cluster, it automatically discovers all your workloads and starts collecting data from them.

Chronosphere UI tailors the experience for each user based on the services they own or the teams they belong to. This makes the overall user experience more usable and helps users resolve issues faster.

With Chronosphere running on GKE, we leverage multiple zones in Google Cloud in each geographic region to evenly distribute workloads and ensure customer data stores are isolated from each other. , which means that you can build tolerance to zone failures. It also enables persistence of data across multiple zones. At the same time, Google Cloud’s global load balancer puts data physically closer to your customers, reducing the time between when a data point is sent and when it’s visible to your users.

what this means for customers

This partnership combines the best of cloud-native services with cloud-native observability. Observability teams harness the power of Google Cloud and Chronosphere to transform observability data based on need, context and usefulness, storing only useful data to reduce costs and improve performance. I can. Purpose-built solutions for a cloud-native world enable teams to detect and resolve issues faster, and Chronospheres’ he 99.99% availability and open-source compatibility eliminates vendor lock-in.

Companies that are expanding their online infrastructure risk taking a huge hit to their bottom line if they don’t manage the growing complexity and costs, Martin said. Our partnership with Google Cloud combines the world’s leading cloud services his platform with powerful observability his solutions to optimize efficiency, reliability and cost while unlocking the benefits of a cloud-native world.

Google Cloud and Chronosphere: A perfect match

Google Cloud and Chronosphere provide industry-leading observability solutions. It was built from the ground up to abstract the complexities of cloud computing for already stressed teams. And the future of this partnership will surely bring new innovations in performance, reliability and cost efficiency. The goal is to achieve the best cost performance in the industry.

Learn more about what Chronosphere and Google Cloud are doing for you, and check out Chronosphere’s listing on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

