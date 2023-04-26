Watch the launch of SpaceX’s mighty Falcon Heavy rocket on Mission 6 on April 27.





Update April 26 11:40 AM EDT: SpaceX is now launching its sixth Falcon Heavy mission carrying the Astranis and ViaSat satellites, targeting Thursday, April 27.

SpaceX’s mighty Falcon Heavy rocket will launch for the sixth time on Thursday (April 27), and you can watch it live.

The Falcon Heavy is scheduled to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:29 PM EDT (2329 GMT), carrying two satellites toward a distant geostationary orbit.

You can watch the liftoff live at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the ViaSat-3 satellite and other payloads stands on Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its April 26, 2023 launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The primary payload for today’s mission is ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound (6,400-kilogram) broadband satellite operated by California-based company Viasat.

The second satellite in flight today is the communications vessel Arcturus, operated by San Francisco-based Astranis Space Technologies.

“Even though I only weigh 300kg [660 pounds]This powerful communications satellite is capable of delivering up to 7.5 Gbps of data throughput to Alaska and the surrounding region,” EverydayAstronaut.com wrote of Arcturus in today’s flight description (opens in new tab). increase).

The Falcon Heavy is three stitched together first stages of SpaceX’s flagship Falcon 9 rocket. The central booster is covered by the upper stage and payload.

The Falcon Heavy debuted in February 2018, remembering SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk’s red Tesla Roadster as he piloted Starman, a space-suited mannequin, into orbit around the sun. It made its debut in the remaining test flights.

Since then, the rugged rocket has flown four more times, most recently starting the US Space Force’s classified USSF-67 mission in January of this year.

The Falcon Heavy’s three first stage boosters are designed to be reusable. However, none of the boosters will be collected in today’s mission. This is probably because there is not enough fuel left to safely return to Earth for a vertical landing.

For more than five years, the Falcon Heavy has been SpaceX’s most powerful rocket. But the company’s behemoth, his Starship vehicle, earned that title with its April 20 debut his liftoff. The test flight reached a maximum altitude of 24 miles (39 kilometers) and ended with a safety-ordered explosion over the Gulf of Mexico.

According to SpaceX, Starship’s 33 first-stage Raptor engines will produce 16.7 million pounds of thrust at takeoff (opens in new tab). That’s more than three times his Falcon Heavy and nearly double that of NASA’s Space Launch Systems Mega Rocket in second place.

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to state that Starship produces 16.7 million pounds (not tons) of thrust on takeoff.

