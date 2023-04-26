Pre-listing stocks: Google and Microsoft battle over the future of AI





Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as Google’s parent companies Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) both beat the market’s relatively modest earnings expectations. These companies have grown significantly out of their search and cloud computing businesses.

It’s been a dismal year for both stocks, but stocks rebounded sharply in the first quarter.

So, once immediate concerns were cleared, executives at Microsoft and Alphabet focused on what excites them most on earnings calls: artificial intelligence.

Microsoft, Google, and a host of smaller rivals are racing to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology (similar to ChatGPT) into search functionality and other applications.

Both companies see it as an integral part of the future, but it was revealed Tuesday that Microsoft and Google have not agreed on what that future will look like.

Analysts worry that Google is lagging behind its competitors when it comes to AI innovation. In March, Google introduced his AI chatbot, named Bard, to mixed reviews.

Google’s search engine has dominated the market for 20 years, but Microsoft’s Bing is struggling to gain market share. But with the viral success of ChatGPT, which can generate compelling written responses to user prompts, Google appears to be on the defensive for the first time in years.

Microsoft has invested in and partnered with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to deploy similar technology for Bing and other productivity tools.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said artificial intelligence represents a huge potential opportunity for the company compared to its successful transformation from desktop to mobile computing a decade ago, according to earnings Tuesday. told analysts in a report.

He said the company plans to integrate comparable generative AI tools into its search and cloud operations, but has struck a balanced tone. I have experienced so many changes.

Pichai also hinted at concerns about the potential for generative AI tools to spread misinformation.

He said he knows that billions of people trust Google to give them the right information.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke more enthusiastically about the future of AI on Tuesday’s earnings call, saying he sees AI as a tool that will revolutionize the way people search online. Told the list.

According to Nadella, the number of Bing app installs has quadrupled since it added AI in February of this year. Biggest Software I look forward to continuing this journey with a generational shift in his category search,” he said.

Microsoft shares rose about 8.5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Alphabet shares he rose 1.7%.

The numbers: Microsoft posted a quarterly net profit of $18.3 billion, up 9% year-over-year, well above expectations. The company also posted revenue of $52.9 billion, up 7%.

Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings of nearly $15.1 billion, or $1.17 per share, down slightly from the year-ago quarter, but still ahead of expectations. He also improved significantly from the December quarter, where profits fell by a third. The company’s revenue was $69.8 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter and slightly better than expected.

What’s next: Facebook’s parent company Meta will report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday afternoon, and Amazon on Thursday. Apple is expected to report earnings next Thursday.

The past few weeks have been tough for First Republic Bank (FRC). The company’s shares plunged nearly 50% Tuesday to a record low after he reported a 41% decline in total deposits in the first quarter.

Stocks were halted multiple times on Tuesday as a sharp drop in stock prices triggered volatility by the New York Stock Exchange.

First Republic Bank said Monday it expects to cut headcount by 20 to 25 percent this quarter.

The bank said deposits fell sharply after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, but outflows began to stabilize at the end of March.

First Republic also said in its earnings call on Monday that it was taking steps to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet.

One of those options is the sale of assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that lenders are considering selling as much as $100 billion in loans and securities to balance their books. First Republic declined to comment to his CNN for this article.

The stock closed at just $8.10 per share and is now down more than 90% over the year.

First Republic is at the center of the ongoing banking turmoil, and investors fear the woes could indicate more trouble for the sector.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE (KRE)), which tracks the broader regional banking sector, fell 4.2% on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) fell 5.6% and Pakuwest (PACW) fell 8.9% before rebounding.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that if Congress does not vote to raise the debt ceiling, the resulting government default will cause an economic catastrophe, pushing interest rates higher for years.

Speaking with members of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, Yellen said if Congress didn’t act, it would lead to unemployment and widespread economic conflict.

A default on us would spell economic and financial catastrophe, she said. Future investments will be significantly more expensive.

