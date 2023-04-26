Israel Independence Day: Celebrating 75 Years of Innovation – Opinions





As Israel celebrates its 75th Independence Day, it’s time to look back and look forward to the future. Over the past 75+ years, we’ve grown into one of the world’s largest technology ecosystems, sharing our best practices with others. We have grown from his one island in the Middle East to having a neighbor who has become a close friend over the years. As we reach this historic milestone, we are also ushering in a new era for Israel with even more opportunities.

Israel has long been known as a startup nation because it has the highest number of tech companies per capita, but it’s also part of the psyche of our people and part of our DNA. There is also. We are creative problem solvers, developing solutions to challenges big and small. Despite our size, the phrase “where there is a will there is a way” applies most fully to Israel. Many recognize Israel-developed innovations that have helped consumers around the world, such as his PillCam, a swallowable medical camera. Watergen drinking water generated from air. Waze real-time traffic information; and the list goes on and on. There are also many technologies being developed that are not publicly available, such as in the defense and aerospace fields. We have developed many solutions to keep us safe, such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). communications satellites; radar; and surveillance satellites. They are developed and used not only in Israel but by our friends around the world to keep the country safe from growing geopolitical threats.

For the past 75 years, Israel has worked closely with friends around the world to share innovations and best practices and help others. Whether we send rescue teams to countries affected by natural disasters or collaborate to develop solutions in areas such as agriculture technology, climate technology, water, defense and aerospace, we are committed to improving society. Join hands with others for

History of Israeli innovation

We have a long history of working with counterparts in the US, UK and Europe, but in the last few years we have had the opportunity to work with our neighbors who have become friends. The Abraham Accords have opened new opportunities for sharing knowledge and working with counterparts in Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. IAI was proud to make history by representing Israel at the 2021 Dubai Airshow and the 2022 Bahrain International Airshow.

I recently attended IDEX and NAVDEX. There, Israel and the UAE participated in a joint unmanned maritime demonstration for the first time ever. EDGE, ADSB, and IAI are jointly developing autonomous ships with sensors, sonar, and imaging systems integrated into an integrated command and control system that is partially or fully remotely operated without the need for human intervention. was manufactured. This was the first included in a long list of firsts since the agreement was signed in September 2020.

On March 28, 2023, the observation satellite Ofek 13 was launched into space. (Credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Ofek-13 satellite, launched on March 29, is the latest evidence of the IAI’s power as an Israeli space station and its important contribution to Israel’s defense regime. From now on, Israel will acquire groundbreaking intelligence capabilities. The Ofek 13 is the latest of its kind with unique radar observation capabilities, enabling intelligence gathering in all weather and visibility conditions to enhance strategic intelligence. The satellite is comprised of Israeli-made breakthrough technology and joins IAI’s universe in her Ofek series, which operates to enhance the intelligence superiority of defense installations.

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, it is time to come together, reflect on the successes of the past 75 years, and recommit to our nation’s legacy of innovation and cooperation. Israel’s success as a nation is based on the success of each of us, and we must work together to make this happen. We’ve come this far in the last 70 years. And excitingly, this is the beginning of the next chapter for his next 75 years.

Being up-to-date is not enough. You have to stay until tomorrow.

David Ben-Gurion

As Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion once said, you have to stay until tomorrow. That statement applies to the heart of Israel. We are always one step ahead. And to commemorate this momentous occasion, we must look forward to tomorrow and his 75 years to come.

Boaz Levy is President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries. Israel Aerospace Industries is the world’s leading aerospace and defense company, innovating and delivering cutting-edge technologies in space, aviation, land, naval, cyber and homeland security for the defense and commercial markets. I’m here.

