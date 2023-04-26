The Inside Startup: Introducing Cisco’s Emerging Technologies and Incubation Group





“Startup” means risk. It prescribes a small team of individuals committed to the idea of ​​making the world a better place or making themselves a little richer. why not both? Regardless, new business ventures work under pressure to research, refine, and bring ideas to market.

But despite their high-risk/reward framework, these win-or-fail ventures don’t have a market driven by agility and innovation.

With names like Innovation Kitchen, Lab126, The Design Lab, and the eponymous Skunk Works, big companies like Nike, Amazon, Apple, and Lockheed Martin have successfully combined the resources of small teams and big companies at the top of the tech game. Together, we bring groundbreaking products to market.

Cisco reserves space for innovative teams working with a startup mindset. More than an group, they have the same responsibilities as a startup. If their efforts are successful, the impact of innovation will transform industries and customers.

Cisco ET&I: A Big Bet on Cisco’s Future

Several years ago, Cisco established the Emerging Technology and Incubation Group (ET&I), tasked with creating and driving new products and technologies with the backing of Cisco’s executive leadership team. This unique division focuses on new solutions, new markets and innovative problem solving.

The group adopts a startup mindset with a venture capital (VC) backed model using rapid ideation, agile methodologies, incubation and validation. These teams partner with universities, customers, and the Cisco Design Partner Program to deliver best-in-class research, next-generation solutions and software, and collaborative customer innovation.

“This is one of the most exciting times for innovators.” –

Vijay Pandey, SVP of Emerging Technologies & Incubation, Catalyzing the Startup Mindset

In the startup world, ideas succeed or fail. You need to reach your goals, keep your investors happy, and drive exponential adoption of your products. Miss a deadline? The company may close down. The inherent speed and urgency involved in working with these stakes can be crushed by slow-moving pieces within large companies.

Cisco embraces a start-up model while keeping the stakes high by giving ET&I the freedom to work without complex multi-layer oversight.

As with any startup, meeting expectations is our number one job. The group will set milestone-based goals similar to Series A, B, and C funding. The team operates under an Incubation Board that provides a funding perspective as part of an investor base, helps accelerate speed within the larger organization, and leverages business expertise to accelerate new ventures. increase. Its board retains the ability to recover funds for projects that are not working, not progressing fast enough, or maintaining their original merits.

Inside Startup Success: Understanding the Venture Capitalist Mindset

Competition for funding is fierce, and embracing the characteristics that make a company successful or unsuccessful in the eyes of venture capitalists can increase your chances of success. Investors in 2023 won’t be convinced by ideas alone. They want to know they’re working with an organization built to bring those ideas to market.

Common red flags for VC:

Lack of a clear understanding of the market Lack of a sufficiently strong team and experts Lack of a clear path to adoption and use Lack of execution against expected milestones

Cisco’s ET&I group keeps the following lessons in mind as it builds incubation for new markets. With executive buy-in, we identify clear market needs, assemble the right team, and commit to a time-bound plan to achieve product-market fit.

Leverage partnerships to identify opportunities

Startup is about solving problems. Successful startups set out to fully understand the problem space. They think critically about how innovation and technology can solve the world’s challenges and unsolved problems.

Common obstacles to understanding these issues are the innovation team’s lack of insight, lack of understanding of customer pain points, and lack of diversity. Without taking into account how other people, cultures, employees, and even countries think about the issue, startups can rush into uninformed ideas that won’t survive in the marketplace.

ET&I relies heavily on customer listening, insights from the VC community, and academic research to build empathy with practitioners to accelerate proof of value, time to value, and drive rapid product adoption.

ET&I partners with over 20 universities to explore everything from generative and responsible AI to quantum security and quantum networks. In 2022, the Cisco research team within ET&I has funded more than 51 of his research projects, completed 69 publications, issued and filed 33 patents, and held the AI ​​Summit last August. hosted. Positive research yields positive results.

By leveraging this innovation ecosystem, ET&I will gain a competitive edge at the forefront of new technological advancements while shaping the roadmap for the future in the cloud native space. It’s a win-win situation.

Investment in cutting-edge technology

For technology companies looking to find an edge in an already competitive market, competitive advantage is what separates the winners from the laggards.

In addition to researching new technologies, one of the areas Cisco ET&I set out to create cutting-edge solutions is cloud-native application security products. By following a start-up model and engaging deeply with early adopters, he created Panoptica, Cisco’s cloud and application security product that enables enterprises to more securely adopt modern application architectures demanded by the market.

Companies are often reluctant or skeptical to jump right into nascent technologies that have yet to prove their viability in the market, such as application security. However, it has been shown that companies willing to invest in disruptive innovation are more likely to survive in the age of digital transformation. Those who rise to the occasion will benefit from building highly scalable, resilient, fast and innovative solutions. Finally, companies can attract and retain top talent while staying ahead of their competitors.

Embrace the latest startup culture

The world is becoming more interconnected every day, and companies increasingly understand that a deeper pool of ideas comes from a more diverse workforce. But when a company clings to a monolithic working model, it can be difficult to attract top talent. The new Visionary has evolved workplace expectations.

Enabling team members to step away from work and engage in activities that inspire and energize them is essential to fostering creative thinking. A growing body of credible research shows that work-life balance is tightly linked to productivity and job satisfaction. Retaining top talent requires creating a corporate culture standard that recognizes that all team members have lives outside of work.

By embracing outside activities, offering flexible working hours, and valuing productivity over face time, companies looking to foster innovation can free their teams to move forward and discover world-changing technologies. increase.

Employing a modern, hybrid environment that offers flexible hours, remote work, and an inclusive culture allows your team to do their best work. This environment encourages teams to focus on their Horizon 3 ideas and celebrate both successes and failures. This startup culture also fosters the concept of “flash teams,” where individuals and skills come together to work on a cinematic project and disband once production is complete. It goes without saying that Cisco is committed to “Enabling an Inclusive Future for All”.

There are a lot of right (and wrong) things to do to embrace and develop the startup mentality. The model of a few dedicated individuals spending sleepless nights for weeks to reach their goals is not gone, but the market understands that such instances are not sustainable.

To keep renewing, creating, and pushing boundaries, Cisco ET&I is creating a new sustainable model for delivering innovation.

Check out more information about ET&I today.

Gain a competitive edge with the latest findings from Cisco Research.

Learn more about Panoptica Simplified Cloud-Native Application Security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/474731/the-inside-startup-meet-ciscos-emerging-technologies-and-incubation-group.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

