Google removed some of our favorite office snacks to cut costs: report

Hungry Google employees may be disappointed to learn that their employer has cut back on some of their office snacks.

“They took the dried mangoes away,” a project manager who works in Google’s San Francisco office told The Atlantic.

Dried fruit isn’t the only snack missing. The project manager, who spoke to The Atlantic on condition of anonymity, said the San Francisco office also got rid of Maui’s onion chips and a small bag of his M&Ms. According to Atlantic, there are no more muffins either.

Eliminating snacks is just one of many perks Google has cut to save costs.

In January, weeks after Google announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of parent company Alphabet, warned that other rollbacks were underway.

So far, Google has laid off 31 onsite massage therapists at its California office, rescheduled fitness classes and shuttles, and limited the number of times staff can change laptops.

In Google’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call, Porat said:

Two months later, Porat wrote in a memo to staff that Google will be reducing the hours of some office cafes and reducing pantries in micro-kitchens. Cut costs and invest elsewhere, such as artificial intelligence products.

Mango shortages are a novelty, but Google has been curtailing perks for years. In September 2022, Google plans to limit employee travel to “business essential” travel, eliminate happy hours, and end certain team social events.

In April 2021, after Google opened its offices post-pandemic, the search giant put an end to lavish buffet spreads that included dishes like banana cheesecake, lobster and pork bowls.

Some of Google’s food rewards may be phased out due to immediate financial needs, but Google will continue to invest in rewards, Google spokesman Ryan Lamont told The Atlantic. .

“As we have consistently said, we set high standards for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities and will continue to do so,” said Lamont. I’m here.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

