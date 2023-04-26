Google Cloud shuts down in Europe due to water leak, The Register catches fire





Google Cloud suspended operations in Paris early Wednesday morning local time due to “water ingress,” said the off-prem business, which reported profitability for the first time the day before.

Coincidentally, the Paris metro area was hit by a light rain today. Google declined to say whether the “water intrusion” was weather related, and said details will be provided in next week’s incident report. .

Google Cloud’s status page has logged a service issue affecting multiple cloud services in the europe-west9-a zone. It starts at 1900 PDT on April 25th and is in Paris at 0400 on April 26th. By 2051 PDT or 0551 CEST, Google confirmed that the outage was due to water.

“Water ingress in europe-west9-a caused an emergency outage for some hardware in that zone,” the company’s status page explains. “There are currently no plans to restore operations in europe-west9-a, but we expect the outage to be prolonged. If impacted, we recommend failing over to other zones in europe-west9. Recommended.”

A short time later, the incident description was changed to “Multi-zone emergency shutdown due to multi-cluster failure”.

This outage affects over 90 Google Cloud services for customers in europe-west9-a and is ongoing at the time this article was submitted.

“We apologize to everyone affected by the disruption,” said the Google Cloud status notification. Google declined to comment beyond the statement on the status page.

“This morning, a fire broke out in one room of our two data centers on our Paris campus.

“The fire response system in the building is functioning as designed and no one has been injured. Many customers are temporarily affected and the site team is working to restore service to those customers as soon as possible. are working on.”

A post on the French Network Operators Group mailing list suggests that the outage was caused by a faulty cooling system water pump causing water to pool and leak. It is said that this in turn flooded the battery room and caused a data center fire.

It is not immediately clear whether firefighting equipment in data centers or actions taken by firefighters to contain the fires contributed further to the Google Cloud hardware issue.

When it rains, it pours down. Google Cloud reported another disruption on Wednesday. Its Google Cloud Networking and Cloud Load Balancing services were having issues for about an hour and a half starting at 0336 PDT.

More succinctly, the load balancing issue was much more pervasive, affecting multiple zones in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America, not just the europe-west9 zone. .

On the bright side, Google’s parent company Alphabet reported that Google Cloud generated $7.45 billion in revenue and $191 million in operating profit in the first quarter of 2023. This is up from his $706 million loss on his $5.82 billion earnings in the first quarter of 2022.

