



A group of YouTube contract workers based in Austin, Texas, held talks Wednesday afternoon in a historic election to create a union to negotiate with tech companies and their contractors as co-employers. voted to ratify the unit.

The trade union vote passed 41 to 0. Representatives of the National Labor Relations Commission, who counted the ballots, said 49 workers were eligible to vote.

Employees work for our subcontractor, Cognizant, on behalf of Google’s YouTube Music content operations, fixing bugs, and completing other tasks to keep the streaming service running smoothly. Google continues to insist that Cognizant is the workers’ sole employer, and says the Mountain View-based tech giant shouldn’t be forced to negotiate with workers.

The election, which will be conducted by mail ballot, will create a bargaining unit with the Alphabet Workers Union. The Alphabet Workers Union, an affiliate of Communications Workers of America, has so far only represented his one office of unionized Google workers, a contract fiber retailer in Missouri. Those workers chose to exclude Google from their petition.

A Google spokesperson said the company did not contest Wednesday’s union vote, but reiterated its position that Cognizant is the sole employer. He said he remains committed to his mission and to serving his clients even after the election.

My colleagues and I have spoken many times about bringing both Alphabet and Cognizant to the negotiating table and giving them a protected voice at work so that we can win the fair working conditions we deserve. You want it and you won it, Maxwell Longfield, a YouTube Music contractor through a Cognizant, said in an AWU statement.

Google and Cognizant have until May 3 to challenge the election.

As the unionization process continues in Texas, the NLRB is investigating allegations of unfair labor practices by the AWU. AWU alleges that Cognizant and Google illegally interfered in union formation, a practice known as union busting. After workers filed a union petition, Cognizant changed its return-to-office policy and moved jobs to other offices, the complaint says.

Cognizant is said to have told workers that if they didn’t move to the Austin office to work, it would be treated as abandonment of work and voluntary dismissal. The return-to-work change has prompted 40 workers to protest in an unfair labor practices strike. Such strikes prevent employers from firing workers. In a statement, AWU said the costs of in-person work, from sudden job transfers to childcare, are not affordable for her YouTube Music worker who earns just $19 an hour.

Eighteen workers are still on strike, a spokesperson told SFGATE. His AWU’s GoFundMe for the strike has raised over $50,000.

Google, on the other hand, wants nothing to do with the new negotiating unit. In November and he said in a multi-day hearing in December, Google and Cognizant told Timothy Watson, his NLRB director for the region, that Google would co-hire an employee working for his Cognizant’s YouTube Music. I tried to convince him that he was not.

But in the AWU’s victory, Watson rejected Google’s allegations, concluding that if the union wins the election, both the tech giant and its contractors will have to negotiate with the petitioned department. His discussion focused on worker benefits, working hours, supervision, and Google’s control over tasks.

Google has filed a request for the NLRB to consider and overturn Watson’s ruling, which is still under consideration by the NLRB panel. The company wrote that Watson ignored precedent in appointing Google as his co-employer, applied erroneous analysis and deviated from control standards. The company claims it has no direct or immediate control over the basic terms and conditions of employment for Cognizant employees.

The union filed a counter-argument with the NLRB to deny Google’s demands, writing:

The regional director was correct both in concluding that Google was a co-employer of MCO’s employees and in inferring facts from the record, the union added, noting that Google was a key part of MCO. emphasized Watsons’ claim to have direct and direct control over Working Conditions of Contractors.

If the board agrees to the regional director position and elections are approved on May 3, Google, along with Cognizant, will be forced to come to the negotiating table for the first time in the tech giant’s history.

Have you heard of anything happening at Alphabet or other tech companies? Feel free to contact technical reporter Stephen Council at [email protected] or Signal (628-204-5452).

