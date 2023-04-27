Amazon Halo fitness wearable dead in latest cost-cutting move





Halo app and band

Source: Amazon

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will no longer sell Halo health and fitness trackers.

Amazon announced a health tracking bracelet in 2020. This marks an initial foray into wearable devices and a deeper foray into the healthcare space. Halo can be paired with an app to track a user’s activity, body fat, and emotional state, and is integrated with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. Last year, Amazon expanded its Halo lineup with a bedside sleep tracker called Halo Rise.

Amazon will end support for Halo devices and the Halo app on July 31st. Users can delete Halo’s health data from the app, and the rest of his data will be deleted after August 1, the company says.

“At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas like Amazon Halo to delight our customers,” the company said. “We are proud of what we have built, but recently made the difficult decision to end support for Amazon Halo on July 31, 2023.”

The company says it will refund Halo View, Halo Band, Halo Rise, and Halo Accessory Bands purchased last year. We will also refund any unused Halo subscription fees.

Halo is the latest Amazon product to be laid off as CEO Andy Jassy aggressively cut costs across the company amid the recession and slowing retail sales. Many unproven products have been discontinued in recent months, including the Glow video calling device and the Scout delivery robot. The company also shut down Amazon Care, an early telemedicine program.

Amazon is in the midst of the biggest layoffs in its 29-year history. The company recently completed a series of layoffs affecting 18,000 people. Part of it belonged to the Devices and Services division. Last month, Jassy announced that the company would lay off another 9,000 of his employees. Most of the cuts go to Cloud his computing, advertising, human resources, and his Twitch live streaming unit.

Amazon has laid off several employees as a result of its decision to close the Halo Line, said Dave Limp, head of hardware at Amazon, in a memo to employees shared by an Amazon spokesperson. are doing.

“We are proud of the invention and effort that went into building Halo, but given our current investments, long-term goals, and the current macroeconomic climate, we had to make some difficult decisions.” writes Limp. “It’s not taken lightly. Trust me, I realize I’m losing a valuable team member as a result.”

Melissa Cha, Amazon’s vice president of smart home and health, told staff in a separate note that the company is discontinuing its Halo line due to significant headwinds, including an increasingly crowded segment and uncertain economic conditions. , The Verge reported.

Watch: Amazon Announces New Wearable Product Called ‘Halo’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/26/amazon-halo-fitness-wearable-dead-in-latest-cost-cutting-move.html

