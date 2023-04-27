Google stock: Alphabet undervalued to sell in May, not today (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its first quarter results yesterday, and investors seemed somewhat satisfied. The stock has risen 4% before the market, but now looks to open at a loss.

The company continues to grow steadily in revenue, achieving profitability in the cloud and is also seen as a strong beneficiary of the AI ​​revolution.

Despite the recent tech overcrowding, Google is a technology company that offers investors attractive valuations, strong moats, and a long runway for growth.

Earnings overview

Looking at the YoY comparison, the results don’t really look that good.

Google Q1 Summary

Revenue was up 3%, operating margin was down 5% and EPS was down. That said, these results must be put into context.

The quarter includes charges of $2.8 billion related to downsizing employees and office space. These are costs associated with severance packages and penalties for early termination of the lease agreement. In other words, short-term pain, long-term gain.

You also need to understand that Q1 2022 was a high-growth quarter, making comparisons difficult.

Let’s move on to the segment breakdown.

Google segment breakdown

Google’s services were broadly flat. Nothing here as year-over-year and sequential declines in YouTube revenue included in this segment are not shown.

The good news here is Google Cloud. It grew at a much faster pace and achieved positive operating margins for the first time.

Admittedly, Google has experienced some headwinds, and investors who are more optimistic about the potential of other tech companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) have turned their stocks off. However, for those looking to play the long haul, Google stock offers great value at this price.

Insights from earnings briefings

During the earnings call, the Google team covered everything from AI and Google Cloud to YouTube and search.

First, on the latest AI developments:

In March, we introduced an conversational AI service called Bard. Since then, the PaLM model has been added to make it even more powerful, allowing Bard to help people with programming and software development tasks, including code generation. For developers, we released the PaLM API along with the new MakerSuite tools. This provides an easy way to access large language models and quickly start building new generative AI applications.



Bard had already been introduced to the world, but there were some issues. Since then, the company has added a Pathway Language Model (PaLM) that allows for further scalability.

Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat then spoke about balancing profitability and growth.

I am very satisfied with the results of Q1. As Sundar and I have pointed out, we are focused on all elements of the cost space and the long-term path to attractive profitability. At the same time, the crux of your question and what we were trying to communicate is that we will continue to invest to support long-term growth, especially given the opportunity to bring AI capabilities to our customers. That’s it. .



In general, the technology sector follows cost-cutting efforts. However, Google still has many growth ambitions, and it’s important to balance these to move forward.

One of the key growth areas is YouTube.

YouTube Shorts continue to gain momentum among creators. Last year, he increased the number of channels uploaded to YouTube Shorts daily by more than 80%. Users who post weekly to short videos confirmed that the majority of their new subscribers come from posting short videos. Living Room will continue to be the fastest growing screen in terms of hours watched in 2022, with growth and momentum being seen internationally.



Shorts are growing fast, but monetization is another story. No specific figures have been released, but it is said to be progressing smoothly. With YouTube looking to expand into content areas like sports and entertainment, it’s encouraging to see more people using YouTube in their living rooms. Overall, YouTube continues to attract top talent due to its high revenue share.

Finally, Pichai was asked what he thinks about the increasing competition from Microsoft as it tries to capture more of the search market.

It is important to remember that for as long as I can remember we have always been in a competitive environment on these deals. And it’s always served us well by building the best products possible, with a focus on delivering value to our users.



A candid yet insightful answer. People seem to forget that Google has been competing in search since its inception. They forget, perhaps because Google has successfully dominated this market. It’s still very early to think that Microsoft or other competitors could have a significant impact on Google’s market share.

still dirt cheap

In my opinion, Google remains one of the best-positioned tech stocks. It has become more attractive than its peers in the past few months as investors seem to favor its competitors.

In the tech giants, Google and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) have lagged behind in the last 12 months.

Big Tech Performance 12 months

Plus, if you look at any of the classic metrics, Google is significantly cheaper than other big tech companies. Here are the metrics for Google, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft, and Amazon.

Google

meta

AAPL

MSFTMore

AMZN

PEG non-GAAP (FWD)

1,22

1,49

2,66

2,58

2,60

Price/Sales (TTM)

4,80

4,78

6,80

10,08

2,03

Reservation price (TTM)

5,21

4,32

45,74

11,20

7,19

Price/cash flow (TTM)

14,44

10,55

23,73

24,30

22,51

click to enlarge

Google is the cheapest forward PEG, only beaten by price/cash flow and price/reservation by meta platform.

Finally, if you look at Google’s historical P/E, it’s well below average.

Google price, EPS, PE

Given the AI ​​hype, this seems counterintuitive. Google stands to benefit from this, has launched cost-cutting initiatives, and still has a strong moat.

remove

Google’s current earnings are neither convincing nor dissuading investors. Google’s stock is down for now, but at $102, Google is very cheap here. This is a company that has a long runway to keep growing and is doing well on all cylinders. Competitors have much more to prove they can actually move the mountain that is Google.

