Google’s CEO seeks areas of lasting savings after initial streak of ad revenue declines





SAN FRANCISCO Google’s advertising slump continued in the first quarter, but the internet company is also grappling with advances in artificial intelligence technology that threaten to undermine the dominant search engine.

The unprecedented decline in Google’s digital advertising revenue, which has been the company’s main source of revenue for more than 20 years, came into clearer focus with owner Alphabet’s January-March results announcement.

Alphabet’s total revenue for the period increased year-on-year, while Google’s first quarter advertising revenue was $54.5 billion, down slightly from the year-ago quarter. The drop follows a roughly 4% drop in the last three months of last year, and it’s the first time Google has seen consecutive year-over-year declines in advertising revenue since going public in 2004. .

Google’s YouTube video site, which has been a marketing magnet for the past few years, experienced its second consecutive quarter of erosion, with ad sales down 2.5% from last year.

Alphabets’ total revenues for the quarter were $69.8 billion, up 3% from last year, driven by growth in its cloud computing sector. But advertising problems weighed on Alphabet’s earnings. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company posted earnings of $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, down 8% from last year. Mass layoffs and other cost-cutting charges of more than $2 billion contributed to the decline in earnings.

Both Alphabet’s revenue and profit beat the conservative estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet Research. That, and a $70 billion share buyback plan, has pushed Alphabet’s stock up about 2% in long-term trading after the numbers came out. The company’s stock has fallen about 15% over the past year, amid investor concerns over Google’s advertising slump and concerns about the company’s future prospects.

After evaluating first-quarter results, Insider Intelligence analyst Max Willens said Google’s core business is facing the most serious challenges it has encountered in quite some time.

To keep profits, Alphabet announced plans in January to lay off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce. This is the largest pay cut in history. However, the layoffs were not completed by the end of the quarter, leaving more than 190,000 employees at Alphabet as of March 31. That’s about the same number as on Dec. 31, after the company added about 34,000 employees last year. Alphabet expects employees to reflect recent layoffs by the end of June.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said management remains focused on identifying areas of permanent savings, but declined to provide details during a conversation with analysts on Tuesday. .

Google’s current ad downturn largely reflects businesses spending more cautiously in response to a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending. Rising inflation is spurring higher interest rates that could lead to a recession.

Another threat is ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence bot built into Microsoft’s Bing search engine, raising concerns that Google may face a long-term threat to its own search engine.

Adopting ChatGPT and Bing as a better way for people to find what they’re looking for could siphon traffic from the Google search engine through the main gateway of the internet. That would hurt Google’s ad sales.

Google is trying to counter it with its own alternative called Bard, but so far it’s done so far to prevent Bard from offending billions of users and advertisers in the process, and to spread misinformation and other fabrications. In order to reduce the chances of it being created, we’re suppressing its ability.

Pichai promised Bard on Tuesday that there is still much more to come, and said Alphabet is excited to help people, businesses and society reach their full potential with AI.

