Google Cloud and Microsoft hint at plans to integrate generative AI into core products





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive brief: Organizations of all sizes, from startups to large corporations, are “thinking how to use AI to drive transformation,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday in Q1. said in an earnings release. Pichai said the company has already deployed his AI in Google Workspace, which includes new generative AI capabilities for content creation and collaboration. Workspace says, “Productivity is the area where we see the most progress, as we see it as a strong use case where generative AI can help. and touted strong results with Google Workspace, including Google Cloud Workspace, which reported its first profit on Tuesday, with first-quarter operating profit for the three months ended March 31 at $191 million.Dive Insights:

Google is rushing to offer generative AI tools after a successful partnership with Microsoft and OpenAI.

Google is building on the AI ​​priorities it outlined on its February earnings call. This includes plans to develop language models at scale, to assist developers with tools, and to enable organizations of all sizes to take advantage of and benefit from AI advancements in the enterprise. will be The company announced this week that it has consolidated its AI research efforts by merging the Brain teams at Google Research and DeepMind.

Generative AI has captured the zeitgeist beyond just regulatory and legal scrutiny. Industry players are watching closely to see which hyperscalers emerge as AI leaders and how companies implement the technology.

Microsoft, which is rushing to deploy generative AI, is already touting more customers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday that in the period ending March 31, Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service has gained more than 2,500 of his customers, according to Seeking Alpha records. That’s ten times his quarter.

The excitement around AI is creating new opportunities across functions ranging from marketing, sales and finance to software development and security, Nadella said.

As Microsoft 365 Copilot, the company plans to open up generative AI capabilities for Microsoft 365 applications in the coming months.

Copilot works with people embedded in the Microsoft 365 applications that millions of users use every day, using natural language to surface information and insights based on business content and context. It will also enhance the business chat that you use, Nadella said. We are encouraged by the early feedback and look forward to bringing these experiences to more users in the coming months.

