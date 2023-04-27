Google boosts privacy on Chromebooks with new camera and microphone switches





New system-wide privacy controls block the rest of your computer’s access to your hardware. It is, for all intents and purposes, a software alternative to the physical camera and microphone kill switches found on various PC laptops.

But instead of adding a hardware switch to turn off the camera like framework Chromebooks do, or adding a simple plastic sliding gate that obscures the lens, Chromebook makers have simplified the laptop design. , you can use the built-in ChromeOS solution instead. Of course, nothing is safer than completely disconnecting power to your camera and microphone. For visual confirmation, you can always install a plastic sliding gate.

Google says the ChromeOS camera and microphone toggle will come in a software update due later this year.Once the update is delivered, Chromebook users will[設定]>[セキュリティとプライバシー]is under[プライバシー コントロール]You will have access to a new section called

A new privacy control panel for ChromeOS.Image: Google

Google is also expanding enterprise and business-oriented security features, including new identity and data control features that help IT manage user logins and prevent the inadvertent movement of sensitive information within and outside an organization. I’m here. This includes the ability to block users from sharing sensitive files where they shouldn’t be, the ability to print only where it should be printed, and the ability to suppress copy and paste functionality so that text doesn’t end up in the wrong place. including the ability to prevent it from being dropped on

Google works with well-known third-party enterprise management and security companies such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft to help IT departments better integrate Chromebooks within their environments. For example, organizations using the CrowdStrike XDR integration for threat monitoring can now link their Chromebooks to the Falcon platform using Google’s XDR Connector Framework. Google also has connectors for organizations using Chronicle and Cortex for access event reporting, and Azure AD and Netskope for identity management.

ChromeOS was primarily designed around mobile device management, and these new tools could help make Chromebooks a more compelling enterprise option. It’s an important time for Google too. Following the rush to buy computers, your IT department may be looking for a hardware upgrade. According to the Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, Chromebooks can be considered a cheaper option, but they also prove to have a short lifespan and be difficult to repair.

Correction Apr 26, 2023 10:23 AM ET: I misspelled CrowdStrike in one reference. I’m sorry.

