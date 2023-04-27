Google’s cookie replacement Inside tests of new IDs by publishers





Graham Media Group operates local TV news stations and websites in hubs such as Detroit, Houston and Orlando, Florida. In many ways, it represents the exact type of online publishers most impacted by cookie deprecation as online privacy becomes a higher priority. After Apple ditched his cookie in 2017, Graham Media saw about a 40% drop in revenue “overnight” through Safari, according to Graham Media Group transformation director Michael Newman. In Safari, the usual way of filling ads programmatically has lost its power. Graham Media is testing some of Google’s alternative cookies, experimenting with more contextual targeting (insights from what consumers read rather than data based on off-site internet activity) and anonymous data. doing.

Apple helped start the anti-cookie movement by banning use of the Safari web browser on iPhones and other devices from 2017. The Firefox browser is also blocking third-party cookies for him, and Google plans to end support for them in his 2024. The use of cookies makes it difficult for web publishers to maintain the value of their ad inventory.

Also Read: Google Offers Post-Cookie Ad Technology Update

Newman said the transition to alternative cookies would be difficult, but Graham Media has pledged to use a new form of ID that doesn’t trace back to people’s personally identifiable information. There are a number of new identity services, some of which simply rebuild cookies with all their privacy flaws, Newman said, which Graham Media hopes to avoid. .

Publisher tests combinations of less invasive data signals to run ad auctions, including passing a “Publisher-provided ID” to Advertisers based on first-party data Publisher has permission to collect doing. Graham Media is testing Google’s Publisher-Provided ID, also known as PPID.

Google details: Alphabet’s ad sales rebound

Graham Media recently conducted an experiment with Google Ad Manager, an automated advertising platform for publishers, using Google’s publisher-provided identity feature. Graham collected company data through surveys of people who visited his website for the company. Responses to the survey were used to create an anonymous ID that notified people who returned to his website for Graham Media about the ads. According to Graham Media, PPID helped generate more clicks compared to ads without signals, and audiences saw 29% higher click-throughs compared to ads without his data attached. showed the rate. In general, cost per thousand impressions (CPM) has increased by about 6% since implementing PPID, Newman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/digital-marketing-ad-tech-news/googles-cookie-replacement-inside-publishers-test-new-id/2490431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos