Microsoft Mixed Stocks After Google’s Strong Results: Stock Market News Today





US stocks ended mixedly on Wednesday after strong quarterly results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Investors were also hit with a new wave of concerns about the health of local banks.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 0.39% on Wednesday as First Republic Banks (FRC) shares fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.68% for him. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.47%, up from earlier gains as tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet both reported better-than-expected earnings and earnings in their most recent quarters after Tuesday’s close. We pulled away the rise.

Government bonds rose. Yields on his 10-year bonds climbed to 3.44% for him, while his interest-sensitive 2-year yield rose slightly to 3.93% for him.

Microsoft rose more than 7% on Tuesday after the software giant reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings. This shows the growth of AI and cloud business. Microsoft earned him $2.45 per share on her $52.9 billion earnings. In comparison, in the same period last year he made $49.4 billion, or $2.22 per share.

However, Microsoft’s possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) suffered a setback Wednesday morning as UK regulators blocked the deal over competition concerns. Activision’s stock fell about 12%.

Alphabet’s first quarter revenue is well below the corresponding quarters of the last two years, with search revenue up 2%. Meanwhile, the number of Bing app installs quadrupled after being augmented by AI. Stocks fell Wednesday afternoon.

Meta (META) earnings rise after Wednesday’s bell, Amazon (AMZN) reports on Thursday.

Tech stocks have fueled the rally so far this year, but some analysts expect they could come under selling pressure as the sector loses momentum. Investors are concerned about weakening earnings growth expectations, with some market strategists predicting a setback that so far has yet to materialise.

FILE – The Microsoft logo is pictured outside its Paris headquarters on January 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

On the financial services front, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) reported earnings after the close on Tuesday, beating EPS estimates. The company’s shares closed 7% higher on Wednesday.

That wasn’t enough to offset the continued impact of the better-than-expected drop in deposits at First Republic Bank (FRC) when it reported results on Monday. Bloomberg reported that it is considering selling assets following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ensuing industry turmoil.

First Republic extended its crash on Wednesday, dropping nearly 30%, according to a CNBC report, following reports that advisers had stepped up potential buyers of new shares as part of a bailout plan.

The first republic’s big drop on Tuesday dragged the KBW Regional Banking Index down to its lowest level since November 2020.

Visa (V) beat its latest quarterly revenue and bottom line forecasts on Tuesday, reporting continued recovery in international travel after the pandemic.

Elsewhere, mortgage applications to buy homes rose for the second time in the past three weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey, indicating a stable housing market. Other data released Wednesday showed that good US-manufactured orders bounced back from new airline contracts in March, but capital spending fell again in the month.

Separately, Boeing (BA) underperformed Wall Street forecasts again in the first quarter. Boeing earned him $1.27 a share on his $17.9 billion in sales, compared to $14 billion in sales in the same period last year where he made $2.75. Still, shares rose Wednesday.

