Google Stock Earnings: Time to Step Up (NASDAQ:GOOG)





D-None/iStock via Getty Images

investment paper

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is at a critical crossroads. On the one hand, investors want to know how far Alphabet has made to position its business on the AI ​​wave.

At the same time, Alphabet must cut costs and find savings across the organization.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai epitomizes this dynamic.

We continue to invest heavily in our infrastructure to drive many AI opportunities. Improving outsourcing is another area where data suggests significant savings, and work is underway on this.

I would argue that the best time to invest in a compound interest business is when investors are uncertain about its future prospects. There can be no greater uncertainty.

Alphabet’s core search business is weak and bloated, and investors fear Alphabet may escape the AI ​​race.

AI race, inflection point

“We continue our long track record of innovation and see great opportunities in front of us,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO.

The alphabet faces two problems. First, Microsoft (MSFT) is clearly in charge of AI. That’s one problem. How much of AI is media hype or near-future potential?

In fact, as we all know, nearly every innovation cycle is met in the first instance by the enthusiasm of large investors, and often times the technology fades or fails to meet early expectations.

For example, in the early days of the Internet (the dotcom bubble), the streaming wars (HBO, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Video (AMZN), Fintech (buy now, pay later), etc.), lists were too long and Enumerate.

That said, we cannot deny the enormous impact these technological advances have had on our world over time.

The second problem facing Alphabet is that its core business, search, isn’t as strong as it was in recent quarters.

As a result, instead of embracing AI from a strong standpoint, Alphabet said, “It needs to be redesigned. [its] “Cost-based”, another term for reducing costs while also increasing capital to keep up with the AI ​​wave.

Alphabet knows better than most what it means to be left behind in the smartphone wave. Investors were also frustrated that Alphabet didn’t make it to the first cloud wave.

So what can Alphabet realistically do to not only go on the offensive with AI and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), but to become a leader in this space?

Alphabet said on its earnings call:

We continue to embrace advances in generative AI to improve search in thoughtful and purposeful ways.

Based on data and years of experience about what people want and our high quality standards. We know that billions of people trust Google with the right information, so we test and iterate.

A key message from Alphabet is that Alphabet’s search is the “default” search engine, Alphabet has amassed billions of data points over the years, and how to provide relevant information to users. was that he knew best.

That being said, it’s important to keep one important consideration in the back of your mind that neither Microsoft (MSFT) nor Alphabet have yet made meaningful forays into AI. For now, both companies are just trying to move to AI products as soon as possible. This is my critical argument, not all is lost.

Revenue growth under pressure

GOOG revenue growth

Further complicating matters for Alphabet is, as already mentioned, its core business, Google services, delivered an unattractive 1% year-over-year growth.

How much of this is a macro environment where advertisers are shrinking their ads? How much of it is Alphabet losing market share? Ultimately, this is the most important for forming opinion It’s a side.

Because if that’s “just” the macro environment from which the global economy, especially the US economy, strengthens, Alphabet could resume its solid growth prospects.

But if Alphabet is losing market share to the likes of Meta (META), Amazon and, dare I say it, Bing, this could dramatically change the whole investment theory and what investors are looking for. is shown. I will accept it here.

Simply put, this is the key question. Can Alphabet figure out a way to increase the revenue per ad while still allowing the customer to get a high ROI for him?

How can you give search users a more comprehensive understanding of the information, while also delivering traffic to the websites that pay for that ad?

More specifically, this is the core value position in question, how can we improve the relevance and performance of the ads we show in a measurable way?

Let me give you an example. Are users “just searching”? Or are they intent-based searches that can culminate in transactions? How do I understand

Can Alphabet reshape the future to better monetize its users, not just provide information?

cloud shine bright

Q1 2023

Google Cloud made a big shift in profitability in the first quarter. However, it should be noted that there have been some changes in the accounting for useful life servers that played a role here.

Nonetheless, this has been out of the limelight for the earnings and post-earnings reactions.

But once investors have calmed down from AI’s post-earnings reaction, they should quickly return to recognize the allure of highly profitable segments within Alphabet that are fully independent and diversified from advertising. I believe it will.

Additionally, consider what Pichai said on the phone.

For the past three years, GCP [Google Cloud] Annual transaction volume is up nearly 500%, with large deals over $250 million up over 300%.

Nearly 60% of the world’s 1,000 largest companies are Google Cloud customers, and many leading startups and millions of small businesses use Google Cloud.

As alluded to earlier, Alphabet had to step out behind AWS and Microsoft to acquire 60% of the 1,000 largest companies. Think about that for a moment.

Conclusion

Information is at the core of what Alphabet offers through search. The problem with AI is that it makes the search process too efficient, gets the final results too quickly, and shows users fewer ads.

How to connect these two opposing dynamics is what Pichai has to navigate. This means providing maximum relevance to end users without losing paid advertising.

Overall, I think paying 21x future earnings is an attractive valuation for Alphabet. Yes, there are some important unanswered questions, but that uncertainty is already reflected in the current rating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4596645-google-earnings-time-to-step-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos