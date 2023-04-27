Robust and Efficient Medical Imaging with Self-Monitoring – Google AI Blog





Despite recent advances in the field of medical artificial intelligence (AI), most existing models are narrow, single-task systems that require large amounts of labeled data to train. Furthermore, these models often require site-specific data collection, anonymization, and annotation for each new deployment environment, and thus cannot be easily reused in new clinical contexts. This is cumbersome and expensive. This issue of data-efficient generalization (the model’s ability to generalize to new settings with minimal new data) continues to be a major translation challenge for medical machine learning (ML) models. , which hinders its widespread adoption in actual medical settings. .

The emergence of foundational models presents a significant opportunity to reimagine the development of medical AI to make it smarter, safer, and fairer. These models are trained using large-scale data, often by self-supervised learning. This process results in a generalist model that requires less supervised data and can quickly adapt to new tasks and environments. Using the underlying model has the potential to safely and efficiently deploy the model across a variety of clinical situations and environments.

“Robust and Efficient MEDical Imaging with Self-supervision” (REMEDIS), published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, presents an integrated large-scale self-supervised learning framework for building underlying medical imaging models . This strategy combines large-scale supervised transfer learning and self-supervised learning with minimal task-specific customization. REMEDIS reduces site-specific data by a factor of 3-100 to adapt models to new clinical situations and environments, and significantly improves data-efficient generalization across medical imaging tasks and modalities. is shown. Building on this, we are pleased to announce the Medical AI Research Foundations (hosted by PhysioNet) expanding the public release of the Chest X-Ray Foundation in 2022. Medical AI Research Foundations is a collection of open-source non-diagnostic models (starting with the REMEDIS model), APIs, and resources to help researchers and developers accelerate medical AI research.

Large-scale self-monitoring for medical imaging

REMEDIS uses a combination of natural (non-medical) and unlabeled medical images to develop a powerful medical imaging foundation model. His pre-training strategy consists of two steps. The first involves supervised representation learning on large datasets of labeled natural images (pulled from Imagenet 21k or JFT) using the Big Transfer (BiT) method.

The second step involves intermediate self-supervised learning. It does not require labels and instead trains a model to learn medical data representations independently of labels. A particular approach used for pre-training and learning representations is SimCLR. The method works by maximizing the agreement between different augmented views of the same training example via contrastive loss in the hidden layers of a feedforward neural network with multi-layer perceptron (MLP) outputs. However, REMEDIS is equally compatible with other contrasting self-supervised learning methods. This training method is applicable to the medical environment, as many hospitals acquire raw data (images) as part of their daily routine. Processes must be implemented to make this data available within models (i.e. patient consent prior to data collection, anonymization, etc.), but labeling that data is costly, time consuming, and Hard work can be avoided. use remedies.

REMEDIS leverages large-scale supervised learning using natural images and self-supervised learning using unlabeled medical data to create powerful underlying models for medical images.

Given the constraints of the ML model parameters, it is important that the proposed approach works for both small and large model architecture sizes. To investigate this in detail, we considered two commonly used ResNet architectures with depth and width multipliers, ResNet-50 (1x) and ResNet-152 (2x), as backbone encoder networks.

After pre-training, we fine-tuned the model using labeled task-specific medical data and evaluated its performance on the within-distribution task. In addition, we optionally fine-tuned the model using a small amount of out-of-distribution (OOD) data to assess data-efficient generalization.

REMEDIS starts with a representation initialized using pre-training on large natural images followed by the Big Transfer (BiT) method. We then adapt the model to the medical domain using intermediate contrastive self-supervised learning without labeled medical data. Finally, the model is fine-tuned for specific downstream medical imaging tasks. Evaluate the ML model in both in-distribution (ID) and out-of-distribution (OOD) settings to establish data-efficient generalization performance of the model.Evaluation and results

To evaluate the performance of the REMEDIS model, we used retrospective anonymized data across a wide range of medical imaging tasks and modalities, including dermatology, retinal imaging, chest radiography, pathology, and mammography, to explore realistic scenarios. to simulate Furthermore, we introduce the concept of data-efficient generalization, which greatly reduces the need for expert annotated data from new clinical environments to capture the ability of the model to generalize to new deployment distributions. Performance within the distribution is improved by (1) improving zero-shot generalization to OOD settings (evaluating performance on the OOD evaluation set without access to training data from the OOD dataset), and (2) Measured as a significant reduction in the need for annotations. Data from her OOD settings to reach clinical professional equivalent performance (or thresholds for clinical usefulness). REMEDIS has a relative improvement in diagnostic accuracy of up to 11.5% and significantly improved distribution performance compared to a strongly monitored baseline.

More importantly, our strategy leads to data-efficient generalization of medical imaging models, consistent with strong supervised baselines, reducing the need for data retraining by a factor of 3–100. increase. SimCLR is the primary self-supervised learning approach used in this study, but we also show that REMEDIS is compatible with other approaches such as his MoCo-V2, RELIC and Barlow Twins. Moreover, this approach works across the size of the model architecture.

REMEDIS outperformed supervised baselines pretrained on JFT-300M for a variety of medical tasks, improved data-efficient generalization, and provided the data needed to adapt the model to new clinical settings. 3 to 100 times reduction. This has the potential to significantly reduce the time clinicians can annotate data and save, as well as the cost of developing robust medical imaging systems. REMEDIS is compatible with MoCo-V2, RELIC, and Barlow Twins as alternative self-supervised learning strategies. All his REMEDIS variants were more data efficient than the strongly supervised baselines of the dermatological condition classification (T1), the diabetic macular edema classification (T2), and the chest radiographic condition classification (T3). It leads to high generalization improvements. Gray shaded areas show the performance of strong supervised baselines pretrained on JFT.Medical AI Research Foundation

Based on REMEDIS, we are pleased to announce the Medical AI Research Foundations, expanding the public release of the Chest X-Ray Foundation in 2022. Medical AI Research Foundations is a repository of open source medical foundation models hosted by PhysioNet. This extends the previous API-based approach to include non-diagnostic models as well, helping researchers and developers accelerate medical AI research. We believe the release of REMEDIS and the Medical AI Research Foundations is a step towards building a medical model that can be generalized across healthcare settings and tasks.

We are seeding the Medical AI Research Foundation with REMEDIS models (with associated codes) for chest x-ray and pathology. While existing Chest X-Ray Foundation approaches focus on providing frozen embeddings for application-specific fine-tuning from models trained on multiple large private datasets, REMEDIS Models (trained on public datasets) allow users to fine-tune them end-to-end. for your application and to run on your local device. Users are encouraged to test different approaches based on their unique needs for the intended application. In the future, we plan to add more models and resources for training medical infrastructure models such as datasets and benchmarks. We also welcome the medical AI research community to contribute to this.

Conclusion

These results suggest that REMEDIS has the potential to significantly accelerate the development of ML systems for medical imaging. We believe this is an important step forward for medical imaging AI to have broader impact. Beyond the results presented, the approaches and insights described here have been integrated into several of Google’s medical imaging research projects, including dermatology, mammography, and radiology. We use a similar self-supervised learning approach in our work on non-imaging-based models such as Med-PaLM and Med-PaLM2.

Using REMEDIS, we have demonstrated the potential of a foundational model for medical imaging applications. Such models have exciting potential in medical applications, exploiting the opportunities of multimodal representation learning. Medical practice is multimodal in nature, incorporating information from imaging, electronic medical records, sensors, wearables, genomics, and more. Leveraging these data at scale using self-supervised learning with careful consideration of privacy, safety, fairness, and ethics, ML systems are the next generation of learning to extend world-class healthcare to all. We believe it will help lay the foundation for our healthcare system.

Acknowledgments

This work involved extensive collaboration by a multidisciplinary team of researchers, software engineers, clinicians, and cross-disciplinary contributors to Google Health AI and Google Brain. In particular, I would like to thank Jan Freyberg, the original co-author, and Vivek Natarajan, Alan Karthikesalingam, Mohammad Norouzi, and Neil Houlsby, the first senior authors of these projects, for their invaluable contributions and support. Also thanks to Lauren Winer, Sami Lachgar, Yun Liu, and Karan Singhal for their feedback on this post, and Tom Small for helping create the visuals. Finally, we would also like to thank his PhysioNet team for supporting the hosting of the Medical AI Research Foundation. Users with questions can contact medical-ai-research-foundations at google.com.

