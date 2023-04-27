Google’s Okay Despite Microsoft Betting ChatGPT on AI Internet Search





There has been no shortage of media buzz surrounding generative AI this year. Alphabet’s (GOOGL -0.14%) (GOOG -0.15%) long internet search dominance challenged by Microsoft’s (MSFT 7.24%) investment in ChatGPT and subsequent introduction of conversational AI services to Bing search engine It seems that Cheers to Google, right?

ChatGPT and the bevy of generative AI services it spawned have been likened to Apple’s iPhone moment (basically a state of the art change), but Google isn’t toothless. Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 provide proof of that.

Alphabet’s 2023 start exceeded expectations

First, high-level numbers. Alphabet’s financials have beaten expectations, with both sales and his earnings per share (EPS) beating analyst expectations.

metric

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

% YoY increase (decrease)

Earnings

$68 billion

$69.8 billion

3%

earnings per share

$1.23

$1.17

(Five%)

free cash flow

$15.3 billion

$17.2 billion

12%

Advertising continues to dominate Google’s revenue (78% of the total last quarter), and the global economic downturn has had a negative impact on sales. When the economy goes south, marketing budgets are often the first to be cut. That said, there are other reasons for sluggish revenue line items. As has been the case for over a year, a record rise in the US dollar (due to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes) has shattered the value of Google’s international sales. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, revenues would have increased by 6% against reported growth of 3%. The same currency headwinds had an even bigger impact on EPS, pushing the metric down slightly year-over-year.

Nevertheless, free cash flow increased year-over-year as Google benefited from its focus on cost control. The company returned most of its $17.2 billion in free cash flow to shareholders through ongoing share repurchases. Management said last quarter he bought back $14.6 billion worth of stock and approved a new buyback plan worth up to $70 billion.

Google reminds us AI is nothing new

OK, back to AI. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and his team at the top didn’t pass up an opportunity to pump their own AI chops during the conference call. Pichai reminded everyone that Google has been a pioneer in AI for many years. Google Search continues to add intelligent tools like Google Lens (search with your camera), Google Translate, and behind-the-scenes AI-powered advertising tools. business.

Indeed, Microsoft Bing powered by ChatGPT has gained some users here and there, especially in tech communities where experimenting with new tools is the norm. But Google reacted quickly. A unique conversational AI search called Bard (I still don’t like that name) and a generative AI tool aimed at making software developers significantly more productive (more on that later ).

But for ordinary consumers, Google still seems to be synonymous with the Internet itself. In fact, to prove that Google is okay, Google search-specific revenue grew by nearly 2% year-over-year, offsetting weaker advertising on YouTube and its Google network partners.

It turns out that the biggest threat to Google Search isn’t the conversational nature of Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT, but the downturn in the digital advertising market due to a weakening global economy. Go to Figure.

Google Cloud, which also introduced AI, is in the spotlight

Just as Microsoft puts generative AI to work in software suites beyond internet search, so does Google. One of the highlights from the earnings call was Google Bard, part of our fast-growing Google Cloud segment. It helps companies, from self-driving car startups to media professionals, use Google Cloud-generated AI services to speed up creative work. Pichai said his Google Cloud deals with large customers worth more than $250 million were up 30% year-over-year in the last quarter.

With Q1 revenue of $7.45 billion (annual run rate of about $30 billion), Google Cloud still has to catch up with Microsoft Azure and cloud industry pioneers Amazon (AMZN 2.35%) AWS. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pointed out in his recent annual shareholder letter that AWS will exit in 2022 with an annualized return of over $80 billion. And Microsoft just reported he had $22.1 billion in “intelligent cloud” sales (including Azure) in his first three months of 2023 alone.

Google Cloud revenue in Q1 2023 grew 28% year over year, including currency headwinds. Even better, the cloud segment recorded his $191 million operating profit for the first time.

Admittedly, Google isn’t just doing well in this new AI era. Starting with the Q1 2023 report, the stock will trade at 21x 12-month EPS or 22x 12-month free cash flow. For one, I’m still a buyer.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients work for Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions and endorses Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/04/26/google-just-fine-spite-microsoft-chatgpt-ai-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos