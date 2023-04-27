Florida Techs Center for Manufacturing Innovative Design Hosts Palm Bay Maker Faire April 29





Free public events are meant to inspire creativity and innovation. The Palm Bay Maker Faire will be held on Friday, April 29, from 10 am to 4 pm at Palm Bay’s Florida Tech Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design. (Florida Tech image)

BREVARD COUNTY MELBOURNE, FLORIDA The Palm Bay Maker Faire will be held on Friday, April 29th from 10am to 4pm at the Florida Techs Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design in Palm Bay.

Based on the concepts of STEAM Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, the event is free and open to the public.

It is a celebration of creativity, innovation and education aimed at inspiring the next generation of inventors, entrepreneurs and problem solvers.

Designed to provide an interactive and engaging experience that encourages creativity and learning.

Vendor and manufacturer applications will be accepted until Wednesday. Interactive exhibits and exhibits that shed light on the manufacturing process are especially desirable. Volunteers are required to help with various aspects of the event, such as set-up, tear down, and booth staffing, and are encouraged to sign up.

Attendees can explore projects and exhibits ranging from 3D printing and robotics to woodworking and textile art. Participate in hands-on activities and workshops, watch live demonstrations, and interact with makers. There are also food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The Palm Bay Maker Faire at CAMID (2495 Palm Bay Road) is an important milestone in connecting the educational sector with the wider community, said Dr. Juan Avendano, Director of CAMID.

This unique event provides a rare opportunity for an immersive, hands-on learning experience that is essential for current and future employees. We pride ourselves on fostering growth within our community.

The Palm Bay Maker Faire is sponsored by the City of Palm Bay, Larsen Motorsports and Florida Tech and would not be possible without CAMID and Palm Bay volunteers, faculty, student employees and staff.

The Palm Bay Mini Maker Faire was held in the same space in 2018. As back then, volunteer organizer Mike Newton said this Friday’s event was a powerful demonstration of his STEAM values, diversity, and influence.

I have long been a proponent and champion of STEAM and the Art of Making. Manufacturing is the foundation of our country’s success and I am passionate about supporting and creating opportunities for people of all ages to showcase this,” Newton said.

Additionally, art is needed to generate imagination about what happens next.

CAMID STEM Outreach Manager Jared Campbell added that Maker Faires is an exciting place for people to learn more about what they already know and enjoy exploring new things they haven’t yet learned.

Click here for Brevard County news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacecoastdaily.com/2023/04/florida-techs-center-for-manufacturing-innovative-design-to-host-palm-bay-maker-faire-april-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos