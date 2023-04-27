AI, ChatGPT, Metaverse and Digital Transformation: Interview with Capgeminis VP of Tech & Innovation





Artificial intelligence was a major topic at this year’s Hannover Messe. During the fair, Capgemini Engineering’s Vice President of Technology & Innovation met with Peter Fintl to discuss the impact of AI on the industry and its future potential. We also talked about the metaverse, digitization and labor shortages.

AI was a hot topic at Hannover Messe this year and ChatGPT was on everyone’s lips. How do you see the impact of AI on the industry?

Peter Fintl: AI is a ubiquitous topic that is transforming our lives and societies across all businesses and industries. The major advances that AI has already brought to the industry are having a huge impact. At Capgemini Engineering, we call it Augmented Intelligence and see a bright future for this technology as it continues to impact the lives of office workers, blue-collar workers and engineers.

Through AI, systems can assist individuals in their thought processes, complete time-consuming, tiring or tedious tasks, and even enter the realm of engineering. The world of business is evolving rapidly thanks to AI. ”

ChatGPT seems to be reigniting interest in AI. What do you think about this?

Peter Fintl: AI was surrounded by a lot of hype when it first came out. However, using AI to create practical applications and business value has proven more difficult than originally thought. Popular products such as Alexa and Google Glass are widely admired, but the use of AI on the manufacturing floor is largely limited to machine learning and deep learning applications for quality control or condition-based monitoring. . Such applications are now standardized in the industry and companies are learning how to integrate them effectively. As a result, the AI ​​may have lost some of its excitement. But with the development of open AI, the technology is once again creating hype and excitement. ”

What’s amazing about ChatGPT and how the industry can benefit from it?

Peter Fintl: The concept of Industry 4.0 started 10 years ago with the aim of leveraging data to make better decisions and predictions, and to perform high-quality image recognition for inspection. was born from the Hannover Messe. As AI evolved, it emerged as a powerful tool for drawing conclusions better than humans and predicting potential obstacles in complex production chains.

Today, advanced AI systems like ChatGPT can act as comprehensive intelligent assistants for everyone. This technology enables users to perform tedious and time-consuming tasks and supports thought processes without replacing human cognitive abilities.

Another impressive aspect of the GPT model is its speed of development. Initially, training required supercomputers or cloud-based computers, but in just a few months, the technology was working on desktop he computers and edge applications in the industry. The speed at which the technology is advancing shows its potential and its immediate adoption across a wide range of industries.

These systems are already being applied in engineering, and companies are working to integrate AI into real products. AI-assisted programming and development tools enable engineers and designers to be more productive and design more efficient and effective products. For example, AI assistants can be used to perform PLC programming. This will soon become a common feature in various areas of industrial production.

The metaverse story seems to have lost some of the hype this year, especially with ChatGPT gaining prominence. Does this mean the metaverse is no longer relevant?

Peter Fintl: Emerging technologies always follow a hype cycle. Excitement builds at first, then disenchantment, and then gradually interest grows as real worthwhile applications of the technology emerge.

The concept behind the Metaverse was to create a persistent model of the physical world in virtual space. This has the potential to revolutionize business models and generate a wide range of applications. However, authors may have overestimated the value that the metaverse brings. From an industry perspective, the metaverse doesn’t seem to offer anything new, as much of what it offers to industry is already available through digital twins. However, the industry will take time to fully understand the new opportunities and capabilities that the metaverse can offer. When combined with simulation and digital twin technology, metaverse visualization becomes a powerful tool that greatly improves the efficiency of engineering applications. We believe the Metaverse has the potential to be a valuable tool for the industry. ”

How do you perceive the readiness of your industrial clients in adopting new technologies such as AI, virtual engineering, etc.?

Peter Fintl: Our clients, especially those in traditional industries, are eager to build intelligence into their companies as they face pressure from the digital world. Known as the “softwareization” of the world, this phenomenon requires fundamental changes in organizations to create value, business and scalability. However, many companies tend to overestimate the maturity of digitization and virtual engineering, requiring close scrutiny of the process.

To stay competitive, you need to adopt these technologies quickly. In Germany, for example, some companies have had to automate their manufacturing processes in order to survive, and they have done so successfully. This pressure has created smart and efficient manufacturing tools, but even after years of digitization and the pandemic, the transformation to a fully digital enterprise remains difficult. The key is to determine the true value of these technologies. ”

How do you advise and support your clients as they adopt new technology to their workforce?

Peter Fintl: Currently, the shortage of skilled workers is a major challenge for the industry. This shortage is particularly acute in the areas of digital transformation and AI, which require highly specialized expertise. Competition for AI talent is fierce, and this shortage is not expected to be closed any time soon. As the Prime Minister stressed, we need to find ways to attract skilled professionals to Europe to drive innovation and growth.

At the same time, we must invest in reskilling and upskilling our existing workforce. The pressure is high and the pace of technological change is rapid. We must be proactive and equip people with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. This is especially important in an aging society where AI and automation can play a key role in improving productivity and quality of life.

Digitization was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect the same for AI. The potential benefits are enormous and companies should adopt this technology to remain competitive. Fortunately, AI adoption is doable, but it requires a strategic approach and the right ecosystem of partners and technologies.

But the importance of transforming people with technology should not be overlooked. A true digital transformation cannot be achieved without changing the employee’s culture, mindset and skill set. At Capgemini Engineering, we pride ourselves on being a transformational partner in helping our clients reskill and upskill their workforce to meet the demands of the digital economy. This includes helping individuals acquire new skills, such as coding, and transitioning into new roles and careers. Ultimately, change efforts will only succeed if they focus on people’s skills, culture and mindsets. ”

