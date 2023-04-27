Tough Times Need To Focus On Fundamentals, Says Former JD Sports Chief Executive — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





fragrance shop

Cowgill continued to talk about his new venture, The Fragrance Shop, which he serves as non-executive chairman, and admitted that retail was a drag he couldn’t resist getting back on his feet.

It was my first attempt at a fragrance. [vs its key UK competitor, The Perfume Shop -Ed.]Cowgill outlined its growth plans online and via its imminent London shop on famous Oxford Street in the UK.

Oxford Street has attracted the attention of major suppliers and many [test bed] innovation,” says Cowgill.

If successful, the model will be rolled out to other major retail centers in the UK, including Meadowhall and Metromall in Manchester, Yorkshire and Newcastle.

Pointing to that and the fact that it’s both a fragrance shop, there are some similarities to his former days at JD Sports that Cowgill maintains.

Branded retailers: This means that you need to ensure distribution from major brands that protect your brand identity.

Service: Essential for branded retailers. Whether people come to a store or online, knowing what customer service wants is always an important fundamental.

TRENDS: WORKING FROM HOME

During the final session with a packed audience at the Retail Technology Show 2023, Cowgill took questions from attendees.

Many of them focus on whether the new generation of workers are different, and do they need different management tactics to attract staff in times of labor shortages?

Cowgill answered bluntly.

However, it needs to move with the times and perhaps be more flexible than it has been in the past. Some work-from-home (WFH) tasks that require concentration can probably be better done at home, and the benefits of childcare, shorter commutes, and other benefits are obvious.

But I prefer the office. I think it helps to better train newcomers, immerse them in the brand identity, and convey the energy and ambition of the company.

About Neil Ainger

Neil is an experienced freelance business and technology journalist. Click here for details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/4/26/retail-technology-show-opening-keynote-tough-times-demand-focus-on-fundamentals-says-ex-jd-sports-supremo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos