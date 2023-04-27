Legal Victory Against CryptBot Malware Distributors





Google has stepped up its efforts to fight cybercrime as it recently announced a legal victory over the distributor of the notorious CryptBot malware.

crackdown on cybercriminals

In the latest move in its ongoing campaign against cybercriminals, Google has taken action against the malware distributor responsible for CryptBot, a type of malicious software designed to steal sensitive information from users’ computers. Successfully filed a civil suit.

Google estimates that CryptBot infected around 670,000 computers in the past year alone, and primarily targets Google Chrome users.

A federal judge for the Southern District of New York has unsealed the civil lawsuit. This represents Google’s continued commitment to disrupting the ecosystem of cybercriminals who seek to exploit online users.

This follows Google holding the operator of the Glupteba botnet responsible last year.

About CryptBot malware

Categorized as an “infostealer,” CryptBot is able to identify and extract sensitive data from a victim’s computer, including authentication credentials, social media account logins, and cryptocurrency wallets.

Stolen data is collected and sold to bad actors for use in data breach campaigns.

Cybercriminals distributing CryptBot offer maliciously modified versions of popular software packages such as Google Earth Pro and Google Chrome to unsuspecting users.

The malware is designed to target Google Chrome users, prompting Google’s CyberCrimes Investigations Group (CCIG) and Threat Analysis Group (TAG) to urge distributors to take action .

legal strategy and confusion

Google’s lawsuit was based in Pakistan and targeted several major distributors of CryptBot believed to be operating global criminal enterprises.

Legal complaints include allegations of computer fraud and abuse, and trademark infringement.

To stop the spread of CryptBot, the court granted a temporary injunction allowing Google to remove current and future domains associated with malware distribution.

The move is expected to slow new infections and slow down CryptBot’s growth, while also establishing a legal precedent and keeping those profiting from criminal activity under scrutiny.

Malware protection

As part of our efforts to protect our users from cyberthreats, the Cybercrime Support Network recommends some steps that individuals can take to protect themselves from malware like CryptBot.

Download from trusted sources such as official websites and app stores, and pay attention to Chrome Safe Browsing warnings. Do your research and read reviews before downloading any software. Always update your operating system and the software you use, including installing security patches and fixing bugs.A glimpse of what happens next

Google’s recent lawsuit against the distributors of the CryptBot malware marks an important step forward in bringing cybercriminals to justice.

Google is committed to improving the security of internet users by taking legal action against both those operating botnets and those spreading malware for financial gain. .

Google has committed itself to this purpose and will continue these efforts.

Featured Image: Eviart/Shutterstock

Source: Google

