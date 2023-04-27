How smartphones can help in an emergency





Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – During the spring and summer months, sporting events and concerts may bring more opportunities to be outside and surrounded by people.

What would you do if you saw someone in need of medical care? you don’t know them They are unresponsive and alone.

A little-known feature in most smartphones can save someone’s life. Here’s the scenario: You come across someone who needs urgent medical attention.

You can call 119 from your mobile phone. Best to use their phone. But what if their phone is locked with his Face ID or passcode?Use the phone to get help or reach out to family and friends.

Even if the phone is locked. You can do this on your iPhone or Android device.

On iPhone, swipe up. Emergencies are displayed at the bottom of the screen even when the phone is locked. The word Urgent is also displayed in multiple languages.

Tap it to open the phone’s keypad. You cannot call other people, but you can dial 911. After calling 911, swipe up again and tap Emergency. Your Medical ID will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Tap it to see the person’s name, medications they’re taking, and emergency contacts. From here, you can send a message to your emergency contacts to let them know what’s going on.

This is a life-saving feature on every iPhone. It’s also a good way to find the owner of a lost phone. If you’re wearing your Apple Watch, it might be unlocked.

without holding down the bottom button. A swipe to make an SOS call dials 911 and sends a message to your emergency contacts, telling them you asked for help and their exact location.

This works if you have emergency contacts set. If you haven’t done this, you should.

Open the Health app on your iPhone and tap your picture in the top right. In particular, fill in emergency-critical medication information, such as blood thinners and heart rate-affecting drugs, as much as you deem necessary.

Add emergency contacts and phone numbers.[ロック時に表示]and[緊急通報中に共有]is turned on. On Android devices, swipe up on the screen.[緊急通報]to see names, call 911, and view medical information and emergency contacts. Android smartphone owners will need to enter that information. Please note that this may vary depending on your Android device. If you have old phones lying around the house, it’s a good way to allow young children to call for help.

Please tell me how. Call 911 for help even if your phone is inactive and not connected to your phone plan. An important way to keep you and your child safe.

