Power, a New Device for Curious Zelda Players NPR

Having immersed myself in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for over 500 hours, I couldn’t turn down the chance to play its most anticipated sequel, Tears of the Kingdom.

Guided to a discreet location in New York City, Nintendo gave me and other media outlets a chance to see the game. I was even able to put my hands on it using the fingers I had trained on the Breath of the Wild controls the night before. Here are my findings.

4 new abilities

Surrounded by journalists and PR guys on preview day, a lucky few got an in-depth walkthrough of the four abilities we’ve already seen in the showcase: Ultra Hand, Recall, Fuse, and Ascend.

These seem to be based on the rune features we know and love, such as Magnesis and Stasis, with the significant addition of layered 3D rotation indicated by convenient X and Y axes. It’s clear that new abilities will further expand this whole new world, rewarding creativity and exploration as much or more than Breath of the Wild.

Ultra Hand allows you to grab and manipulate most items around you, while Recall allows you to “rewind” the movement of objects, including objects you may have previously manipulated yourself All you have to do is lift the floodgate into the air for about 10 seconds, then “remember” the movement for about 30 seconds, giving it enough time to open, to empty the water so you can reach the chest. Used it. The chest before the reserve is full.

I’m especially excited about Fuse. The possibilities for weapons and shields you can create with this ability seem almost endless. Fusing two items into a weapon or shield not only increases damage and defense, but also increases durability! Fusing stone into a stick allows you to instantly hammer through cracked rock. increase.

Ascend is probably the least intuitive to use. This ability allows Link to reach upper floors through ceilings. Luckily, we also found that reaching the top freezes the action for a moment, so you can assess whether there are enemies above you and say “no” out of the situation if necessary. I don’t think you have the instinct to “look up” in-game to see if there is one, but if you remember to use this feature, you can go to many hidden locations.

For 20 precious minutes, when it was finally my turn, the tension made my palms sweat. I’m not allowed to reveal everything I went through, but I can wholeheartedly say that this sequel is worth the wait!

New devices reward the curious

The first area I explored was another island connected by several tracks, with a puzzle that reunited the Korocs from all over the world with their companions. and items such as fans had to be highlighted, moved, attached to carts and moved.

During my playthrough, I spent a good deal of time building items using what I call Zonai Devices, which are scattered around the world. These include glider-type platforms that can be powered by rockets, fans, or balloons. Besides finding them lying around, there’s also a giant machine that looks like a gumball dispenser that allows you to bring Zonai devices into your inventory. and drops from new enemies called “Constructs”.

One such device is essentially a portable cooking pot. It’s a one-time use, but you can carry a few with you, and it’s great for emergency meals when you need to replenish a ton of hearts! There is also a feature in the game that uses Ultrahand to streamline your builds, so expect to use it quite a bit.

It also showed a lot of things I can’t elaborate on, like new ways to access islands in the sky (unlike what we’ve seen in trailers and showcase videos so far). But most of what I experienced was also familiar. Like Breath of the Wild, the world is designed to inspire curiosity and reward players for trying new things.

I also have to point out that for a Switch game it looks and works great. The visuals were significantly improved, with brighter colors and when looking far away, objects appeared sharper and more detailed than in Breath of the Wild, with no stutter or rendering issues. There’s also more intense darkness, much like the dungeons in the game.

My preview didn’t answer many of the open questions. I didn’t get to see any villages or NPCs or anything related to the story.But I already know that Tears of the Kingdom eats up my time.I’ve been waiting for this release for months I’ve been looking forward to it, but I have to work really hard to get it out in the real world this summer. A world I already know well.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch on May 12th.

James Perkins Mastromarino contributed to this story.

