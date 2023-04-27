Microsoft ‘holds many cards’ in AI-powered search war with Google





Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) surged Wednesday after a strong quarterly report highlighted the company’s advances in artificial intelligence and its dominance over rival Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL).

After beating Google with an AI punch with its ChatGPT integration and $10 billion investment in OpenAI, Microsoft is now waging war on Google’s longtime turf: search.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella looks forward to continuing this journey in the generational shift of search, the largest software category, on Tuesday night’s earnings call.

Microsoft boasted 10% revenue growth in search, citing increasing share of Bing and its Edge browser (Google Chrome’s direct competitor). Bing now has more than 100 million daily active users, and his daily installs of the Bing mobile app have risen to 4 since the launch of the AI-powered version of the product two months ago. has doubled.

Meanwhile, Google called its search revenue resilient. The longtime search leader saw his 2% growth in this category.

It’s a generational paradigm shift,” Baird technology strategist Ted Mortonson told Yahoo Finance Live.

Microsoft’s stock was up 8.5% in intraday trading, while Alphabet’s stock was just above the flat line in intraday trading.

A year ago, Microsoft never mentioned Bing on its earnings call. Search engines have never been the engine of Microsoft’s growth. At least not on the level where search drives Alphabet’s narrative. At Alphabet, Google Search and other services account for more than half of the company’s revenue.

Google defended its longtime search dominance in a conference call Tuesday night, where CEO Sundar Pichai said:

Guggenheim analyst John Diffucci, who has a sell rating on Microsoft, notes that Bings’ growth is noteworthy. According to DiFucci, his Bings growth this quarter reversed a five-quarter downtrend.

Another line it hasn’t focused on in the past, but will probably need Bing going forward, DiFucci wrote in a note to clients. If Microsoft can be an outsize beneficiary of Generative AI (Chat GPT), we assume it will show up in this line.

Microsoft’s position in AI, among other catalysts, pushed DiFucci’s price target against Microsoft from $212 to $232.

The Microsoft logo can be seen on the exterior of its offices in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Israel, December 27, 2022. REUTERS/Rami Amichay

ChatGPT has been seen as a consumer-facing leader in the AI ​​arms race, but Microsoft believes its ability to tie new technologies to the Azure platform could also be important.

Microsoft now has 10x more Azure OpenAI service customers than last quarter, with more than 2,500 Azure OpenAI service customers, according to the company’s earnings report. Revenue from Azure and other cloud services increased 27% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Citi estimates that AI could be one point of Azure’s growth next quarter.

As customers continue to opt for a ubiquitous computing fabric from the cloud to the edge, Azure has gained share, especially as every application leverages AI, Nadella said on the call. We have the most powerful AI infrastructure and our partner he is used not only by OpenAI, but also by NVIDIA and leading AI start-ups such as Adept and Inflection to train models at scale.

So while Google remains a verb, the search landscape is changing. His Google bullying of ChatGPT competitor Bard fell through. Gen Z uses his TikTok for search, ChatGPT is the fastest growing app in history, and more than ever Microsoft wants to be in search.

(Microsoft) is sort of like the Death Star technology, Mortonson says. Microsoft has great management to run. In that regard, they have been working on OpenAI for years and are making huge investments as they move to generative AI. Powered by Nvidia and sitting on Azure. That’s a pretty big initial advantage in this upcoming war. ”

