Who will solve the super evil water problem?





The last United Nations Water Conference was held on 14 March 1977 in Mar del Plata, Argentina. It’s time to meet again after 46 years.

As we attended the United Nations 2023 Water Conference in New York last month, we continue to reflect on the value of the event and its outcomes. Whether this was a milestone that increased attention to our most precious resource, or it was just another call to action that we all walked away with good intentions but that would drive less action than we promised. We wonder if

When it comes to addressing the significant economic, business, ecological and social impacts of water scarcity, poor water quality and inequalities in access to safe drinking water, the event, attended by approximately 10,000 people, will measure the impact takes time. But overall, we hope this event will bring momentum to address these evil water problems over the next year.

Here are some of my reflections:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted a major game changer. And design and implement a new global water information system to guide planning and priorities to 2030. The Secretary-General also said, “Integrating water, ecosystem and climate approaches to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen communities from resilient infrastructure, water pipelines and wastewater treatment plans, and contribute to the global economy.” Called for global action to reduce natural disasters, climate justice and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by 2027. continued. [Celsius] Finally, he called for a dramatic acceleration of resources and investment so that all countries can achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6.

That week, I focused on events aligned with the Secretary-General’s call for a dramatic acceleration of resources and investments to achieve SDG 6. For me, this has led to participation in private sector-led events. AB InBev and CEO Water Mandate. These private companies are committed to addressing water-related challenges as water risks impact business continuity and growth. We are also exploring potential opportunities for innovative technology solutions. The CEO Water Mandate is a special initiative established in 2007 by the United Nations Secretary-General and the United Nations Global Compact in partnership with the Pacific Institute to promote corporate water management.

My key takeaways after attending the above event can be summarized in three themes.

Inclusion Issues: This was the most diverse group of stakeholders involved in the water world that I encountered at this type of event. (Note the lack of mention of the overly narrow and poorly defined “water sector” stakeholder group.) For me, this stakeholder diversity is the most valuable aspect of this week. bottom. The challenges we face with water require all stakeholders to contribute to, or at least mitigate, these challenges.

why is this interesting? Solving thorny problems requires involvement and commitment from as diverse a stakeholder group as possible. The United Nations has come very close to engaging with the most complete range of stakeholders committed to solving water challenges. Based on feedback from some of my colleagues, the only underrepresented stakeholder group was local public sector officials (mayors, state officials, etc.). This is a lesson for other conveners trying to solve water problems.

Innovation galore: Innovation was this week’s cross-cutting theme with sessions led by the private sector, NGOs and water technology start-ups. I facilitated several innovation-focused events and presented on the topic of innovation in partnership. This was an opportunity to introduce the framework of the ‘catalyst community’, a diverse group of stakeholders with biased behavior. Xylem led a session on private sector investment in water technology. WWF and AB InBev discussed expanding joint action initiatives. Fido’s working technology, Microsoft, Thameswater and FEMSA building healthy watersheds in Latin America was also showcased, a theme of innovation that will be repeated at his 2023 Stockholm World Water Week later this year. increase.

why is this interesting? Tech innovation is important, but I believe we need to focus on collaborative platform redesign. Because collective action is not struggling to deliver water solutions quickly and at scale. WWF/AB InBev’s session is a call to action for ‘doing better’ on joint action, looking at how often fragmented initiatives can work together to coalesce for greater impact It was something. The Fido Tech, Microsoft, and Thames Water project combines the unique capabilities of a technology company (Microsoft), an AI startup (Fido), and a water company (Thames) to solve the problem of water pipe leakage in watersheds. It was a long-term partnership.

Investments are on the rise: A conversation about increasing private sector engagement with water tech venture funds such as Pureterra Ventures and Water Foundry Ventures (disclosure: this is my company) was given by the CEO of the Water Mandate Water Resilience Coalition progressed. The purpose of this session is to provide insight into how the private sector can invest in innovative technologies through venture funds to address water scarcity, poor water quality and inequities in access to safe drinking water. was.

why is this interesting? CEO Water Mandate has historically worked with NGOs and the private sector on water management strategies. This has changed with recent initiatives highlighted at UN Water Week designed to encourage private sector investment in technology companies and infrastructure. More investment in investment funds or more direct investment in infrastructure is needed if we want to meet corporate water management goals and his SDG 6.

The question now is what’s next? Will the event ultimately accelerate efforts to solve the world’s water challenges and bring us closer to achieving SDG 6?

Whether the 2023 United Nations Water Conference will be remembered as a unique opportunity to come together to discuss water challenges and solutions, or when it finally decided to give water the same level of attention as climate change, is uncertain. not.

Time will tell.

