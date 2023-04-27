Regulators are increasingly looking to the future as they block tech deals





As companies such as Google and Facebook grew into giants in the early 21st century, regulators chose to have little interference with the still-young market of online services.

Now the regulator is changing course. When it comes to technology, regulators look to the future and want to beat companies to get there.

UK officials’ decision to block Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for video game giant Activision Blizzard on Wednesday marks a new approach. British officials said the main reason for rejecting the deal was how it could threaten competition in the nascent cloud gaming market, which allows users to stream their favorite video game titles.

The discussion is becoming familiar. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which sued last year to block a deal between Microsoft and Activision, has also expressed concerns about cloud gaming competition, but the agency is primarily focused on the impact on the traditional console gaming business. I was.

And this month, the FTC ordered biotech firm Illumina to sell the company it acquired, saying the deal could hurt competition in the young market of cancer blood tests. And in July, the FTC sued to stop Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from buying virtual reality startups.

Such actions are a reflection of how a government frustrated by the speed with which Silicon Valley companies seek to dominate new technology can criticize how the tech giants can stifle competition in new areas and stop it before it happens. It’s part of the way we’re trying to predict what we can do.

Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, which is funded by Microsoft, says enforcers need to get ahead of the problem.

Regulators are fascinated by foreseeing how tech giants will hurt competition, but this stems largely from their perceived failure to do so in the past. In the 1970s and 1980s, courts and regulators made it difficult for governments to prove that acquisitions could unlawfully harm potential future competition. The court also said it is difficult to sort through the uncertainties in the young sector of the economy. As such, regulators have primarily focused on whether the deal could hurt competition in mature markets.

It is unclear whether the new predictive tack will work for regulators. In February, a judge ruled against the FTC’s attempt to stop Metas from virtual reality trading. Illumina also said it plans to challenge the order to sell the blood testing company.

Still, the power of divination by tech giants has become a central target for lawmakers, activists and regulators who claim these companies have too much influence. After claiming that the government was effectively in the driver’s seat while Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple swelled into giants, many critics are now joining the government itself, urging it to do things differently. You are under pressure.

The biggest tech companies are racing to be the next big thing. Meta is investing heavily in virtual reality, and Apple is working on augmented reality glasses. The proliferation of artificially intelligent chatbots has rekindled the battle between Google and Microsoft for control of online search.

The FTC and DOJ declined to comment specifically on early tech interest. Microsoft declined to comment, and the British Competition and Markets Authority did not respond to a request for comment.

The lack of regulatory action during the tech giant’s boom is well documented. For example, the FTC refused to challenge Facebook’s acquisition of his Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. Then, in 2020, the agency sued Facebook over antitrust concerns, claiming that these acquisitions allowed it to unlawfully cut off young competitors.

Similarly, the FTC allowed Google to acquire advertising software DoubleClick in 2007. Earlier this year, the Justice Department said Google abused its monopoly in the advertising market.

Gene Kimmelman, a former member of the Justice Department’s antitrust team and an advocate for tougher regulation of tech giants, said regulators in the early days of the internet were reluctant to predict what would happen.

Fast forward 20 years and there’s a lot of critical introspection about why he didn’t know what was going to happen, he said.

By 2021, regulators are looking to future markets. That year, the FTC sued in internal court to block his Illumina acquisition of Grail, which detects cancer in blood tests. An internal court judge ruled in favor of Illumina, which had already taken the unusual step of entering into a contract.

This month, the FTC voted to overturn a judge’s ruling, requiring Illumina to sell Grail. Illumina plans to appeal this decision to traditional federal courts.

Last year, the FTC sued Meta to block its acquisition of virtual reality fitness game creator Within, saying it would undermine competition in the so-called Metaverse marketplace, where users play, work and interact in virtual worlds. . In February, a judge refused to temporarily suspend the execution of the contract, and the agency waived its challenge.

In an attempt to block Activision’s acquisition of Microsoft, the largest consumer technology deal since AOL bought Time Warner decades ago, UK authorities have blocked a deal into the now niche market of cloud gaming. Focused squarely on impact.

Officials say cloud gaming will be worth $13.7 billion globally by 2026, worrying Microsoft already controls 60-70% of current services. Microsoft also has the tools to operate the entire cloud gaming ecosystem, from its Azure cloud system to Xbox services, the agency said.

However, cloud gaming is still in its infancy, and there is no guarantee that this computing power-hungry and often glitchy technology will become mainstream. Revenue from subscription services that only offer cloud gaming is expected to hit about $288 million globally this year, according to London firm Ampere Analysis.

Piers Harding-Rolls, game researcher at Ampere Analysis, says they predict what will happen. There is some justification for that, but it’s hard to predict. It’s a very dynamic space.

Antitrust authorities appear to be eyeing other emerging technologies as well. At an event in March, the Justice Department’s chief antitrust enforcement officer, Jonathan Kanter, and his FTC chairman, Lina Kern, said AI products like ChatGPT could be transformative, and that the tech giant’s He said he believes the time is ripe for control.

According to Khan, this is another shift under close scrutiny, and if this is an opportunity for competition to actually enter and disrupt the market, rather than illegal tactics locking it up, it will be a move that is being scrutinized. is allowed to occur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/27/technology/regulation-tech-microsoft-activision.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos