The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Preview: We Played Nintendo’s Big Switch Sequel





I glue random things to minecarts. some crates. jet engine. Flamethrower. It looks like modern art. I approach it and hit it with my sword. The engine starts and flames shoot out. It spins like crazy, sets the ground on fire, and jumps off cliffs. Well, it was something.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which releases on May 12th, is a strange and very open-ended game.

i don’t play minecraft Or roblox. But my kids do. I’m sure you are too. Nintendo may have turned the highly anticipated latest Zelda game into a clever nod to the world of builds and mods that has already become a second language for most kids. Cunning.

Yes, it’s also a game that takes place on a number of floating islands, perhaps infinitely scattered.

I’m playing Breath of the Wild again. The game is mostly about patiently exploring vast lands and relying on cooking and collecting items to survive. So far, my time with Tears of the Kingdom has been very short, with only about an hour and a half playing in Nintendo’s loft space in New York just a few weeks before the game’s launch.

I couldn’t play from the beginning, so I have no idea what kind of story it is. Maybe it’s for the best. Instead, I got my feet wet for about 20 minutes, playing around with some groundbreaking crafting mechanics before applying what I learned to his hour-long session set on the ground and in the skies of Hyrule.

yes it looks wide

I flew through the sky toward Sky Island, and even when I looked around, I had no idea where or what had ended. The ground was far below, but I could see other islands nearby, far above, and between the ground and where I was. : Probably a whole different level of intensity here compared to Skyward Sword. But I don’t know yet.

Jumping and gliding from one island to another made me almost dizzy at how far and infinity the world seemed. Also, how can I get it back to where it came from?

Nintendo has one answer: a medallion that, when placed somewhere, can immediately bring you back if you fall (when you fight a big boss character made of blocks). I did).

But this game seems to have many ways.

There are islands in all directions. Including above.

NintendoCrafting: Get ready to build

This time around, there are plenty of all-new and unique powers Link can wield, and they play an important role in the game’s changed style. Many of my first sessions were to try out Link’s new skills. Nintendo’s gameplay allows objects to be fused into Link’s weapons, as seen in his video. The other is the ability to put many objects together to create all sorts of unexpected things.

Fuse skills can upgrade weapons, so I tried a few. Unlike Breath of the Wild, which had specific arrows for specific needs, a whole rainbow of arrow options are available here.

A bigger, more impactful tool is the Ultra Hand, which can stick all kinds of objects.The controls can take some getting used to. Tears of the Kingdom uses all the controls in Switch and may require 3D spatial awareness to grab and assemble objects. The directional pad buttons handle rotating objects in different directions. (Much easier with a VR headset!)

In our demo, we made an airplane.

Nintendo

Sticking objects together is fine, but turning them into active machines is the goal. There are a number of individual, battery-powered, magical tech objects that can power up your structures, such as adding fans, rocket engines, balloons, and jets of fire. The fan emits a steady stream of energy, causing the rocket to explode and expire. Getting the angle right is important. I’ve made one that fails to fire, shoots in the wrong direction, or spins the vehicle. It’s like Zelda Maker Labs.

I built a plane that tried to glide towards the attacking fort, but added a fire-fueled balloon that got too high and crashed into a bridge. Then I messed around again and finally found another way to get there.

These magical tech objects are available from giant gumball-shaped vending machines, as far as I can tell from my demo. It will then remain in stock until needed.

Rewinding things can save you or help you rethink your strategy.

Nintendo

I was a little intimidated by the craft freedom here. Again, I’m not a Minecraft/Roblox player. My kids will probably try these craft modes and ask me why I can’t do more. Only played for 1 hour.

The physics that drive machines can be toyed with using another new power: rewind. Send one object back in time so that you can undo whatever you do. I rewound the exploding fire-breathing minecart and watched it spew fire over the cliff again.

Randomly pop up in battle? Possible.

Nintendo

Ascend, the power to shoot through the ceiling if there is one above me, makes me fly high and through overhead bridges. Recall again that vertical transitions are a major new dimension in this game.

All of these powers are now displayed on the wheels for easy access. But you also have to learn to master the special nuances of the Ultra Hand and the subtleties of rotating objects.

New powers also mean new tactics for solving puzzles. I tried several puzzles on one floating island and found different solutions. Grabbing and moving objects with the Ultra Hand is definitely a new and important tactic, similar to the magnet movement in Breath of the Wild, but applicable to more items.

Having the ability to make a ton of items and machines might seem like a quick way to solve a challenge, but I’ve found that sometimes the answers aren’t what you thought. : The illusion of open-ended decision-making, with clear answers hidden beneath.

These vending machines provide the necessities of machine parts.

The world of Nintendo structures?

I don’t think I’m the only one making things. Construct is by far the biggest game I’ve ever played. Seen in the Tears of the Kingdom trailer, these cute little ancient robots are everywhere. They fight me sometimes. His one of the final giant bosses in my session, a giant boss made of cubes, feels like it fell out of Minecraft. Its fragments form new shapes, but they also fall apart.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had robot ancient Guardians and other remnants of its past, but in Tears of the Kingdom, it’s the Constructs and some of the technology you use to build machines with Ultrahand.

My first playable demo was intentionally made mysterious with backstory. In fact I love it. Where does this ancient machine world match up with my Ultra Hand construction powers? I don’t know yet. I can’t wait to find out.

Rockets and other things are sometimes attached to the platform as part of the puzzle.

Does the Nintendo Switch handle graphics? Basically yes

My demo revealed what you’d expect: Tears of the Kingdom looks like a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, with similar graphics and expansive scenery. Even the graphics didn’t wow me like they did in 2017. The console has moved well beyond the Switch’s graphical punch capabilities, but it’s a reminder that the true joy of a Zelda game was never the graphics. Those were great game ideas and storylines.

I’d love to see a futuristic Switch 2 that makes Tears of the Kingdom shine even brighter.I’ve seen moments where the frame rate seems to drop a bit, but I don’t think it takes away from how great this game is. most players. The benefits of being able to use this game on the go still seem magical.

May 12th is just a few weeks away, but so far I’d say it’s worth paying $70 and then playing Tears of the Kingdom.

