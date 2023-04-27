Google Pixel 7a leaks again, revealing the sharpest look and full specs





The next phone in the company’s affordable Pixel lineup, the Google Pixel 7a, will reportedly be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O event. Multiple leaks and renders paint a picture of what the Pixel 7a might look like, but a new set of leaked renders gives us the clearest look at the upcoming Google phone. We also have a complete list of Pixel 7a specs.Also read – Google Pixel 7a official-looking renders surface ahead of rumored launch next month

91Mobiles appears to have gotten new renders of the Pixel 7a. Google’s upcoming phone looks very similar to his Pixel 6a of the previous generation. However, the visor on the back uses metal this time. The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, used a plastic visor. The bezel looks just as thick as its predecessor. The display has a punch hole in the center, a design consistent with his latest Pixel smartphones. The render also shows him three color options for the Pixel 7a (blue, gray and white).Also read – Google Pixel Fold likely to launch at Google IO 2023: Everything we know so far

The report also details the full specifications of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a could come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset found in the Pixel 7 series. We can expect the phone to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. The Pixel 7a could have a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 10.8-megapixel camera can be mounted inside the front punch hole.Also read – Google will announce Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023: Here’s what we know so far

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a could have a 4400mAh battery, which could last up to 72 hours. The phone may support 20W fast wired charging, but we can also expect wireless charging.

Google’s next affordable Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7a, could cost $499, which is around Rs 41,000. Google Pixel 6a launched in India at Rs 43,999. That means the successor will cost at least as much as the Pixel 6a, but not as much as the Indian equivalent price. Whatever pricing Google decides, we’ll get to know more about the phone at launch.

