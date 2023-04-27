Google Receives Legal Approval to Destroy CryptBot Malware Once and For All





Companies like Google play a key role in keeping software users safe in the modern, ever-evolving world of cybersecurity. Often it takes a technical approach and closes exploitable vulnerabilities, but it may also require legal efforts to bring bad actors to justice. At the moment, we are looking at a combination of both as Google moves against the distributors of his CryptBot malware with the help of a court.

It’s easy to miss a new addition to the ever-growing sea of ​​suspicious software, but CryptBot malware is one of the worst of its kind. Disguised as traditional software such as web browsers and applications, it steals victim’s personal information such as login credentials, verification codes, and crypto wallet data.

Through data brokers, these scammers sell this stolen data to other malware makers and distributors, who use them to launch more targeted and dangerous attacks. Google has already seen CryptBot disguised as Google Earth Pro and the popular Chrome browser. The company estimates that 670,000 people have been infected in the past year alone.

With brand identity at stake, Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) was involved and the majority of CryptBot was distributed by Pakistan-based entities that are part of a larger and more nefarious global corporation. I have determined that it is. The company has filed civil lawsuits against these distributors before a U.S. federal judge, alleging computer fraud, abuse, and trademark infringement. The court eventually granted a temporary injunction to help Google block the distribution of CryptBot.

Specifically, Google sought to disrupt CryptBot’s command and control infrastructure by seizing domain names used to coordinate these malware efforts.

Keeping criminals out of the online world is the moral duty of every internet user, but big tech companies are in power and their resources allow them to bring bad guys to justice. Google is doing the right thing here, but coordinating law enforcement efforts across borders is notoriously difficult.

Google’s success in court does not negate the importance of safe web surfing practices. We strongly recommend that you download apps and software only from trusted and official sources. Keep your operating system up to date and pay close attention to links in emails and the URLs of websites you visit. It is very easy to spoof a web page that looks official.

We hope this is the last time we talk about the CryptBot malware and its distribution sources.

