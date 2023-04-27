The Most Profitable Loyalty Program Types for Large Omnichannel Retailers in 2023 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Find out which types of loyalty programs are the most profitable. Learn what a marketing campaign for a large omnichannel retailer should include. Learn more about.

Loyalty programs are a very old and effective marketing tool, and they can connect customers to your brand.

Formerly embodied in the form of cards and other paper incarnations, now such programs have moved almost entirely online, as they are included in the devices that everyone has in their pocket. , has become particularly relevant in the digital age.

With the ability to develop a loyalty program from scratch or purchase white label loyalty program software, there are many ways to develop a loyalty program. One thing remains the same. For a loyalty program to work, you need to know exactly what type it will be, especially if we are talking about a large company like a large retail chain.

This article will guide you through the four main types of loyalty programs so you can choose the one that’s best for you.

Four Major Types of Loyalty Programs 1. Loyalty Programs

Of all the loyalty program types, this is probably the most common. Its main idea is that customers receive points for each purchase.

The points you receive can be used at your store in the future by purchasing something or receiving a discount.

Loyalty programs are mostly free to join and are a very useful tool for bringing back customers at no extra cost.

advantage

Entry thresholds are low because all a customer needs to do is provide details or create an account.

Loyalty programs like this are very useful for capturing customer data.

Theme

Lack of immediate benefits to customers. The client may simply forget that there are bonus points.

2. Cashback program

Cashback programs are very similar to the previous types. Here, the customer does not receive abstract points, but a substantial amount of money for each purchase.

In fact, you are simply participating in a loyalty program and offering customers a discount for purchasing from you rather than from your competitors.

There are many examples of this type of loyalty program, but what they all have in common is that they first have to spend a certain amount of money in order to qualify for loyalty.

advantage

In addition to the benefits already mentioned in the loyalty program, cashback is very good at driving repeat sales.

Theme

Profitable and non-profitable customers are rewarded equally.

There are many examples of loyalty programs with cashback. Almost every brand has them, and maybe even some of their competitors.

3. Coalition Program

Of all the loyalty program types, this one doesn’t immediately come to mind.

Create a common loyalty program based on collaborations with other brands. Buyers can earn various bonuses by purchasing goods and services in one business and use these bonuses in another business.

On the one hand, such programs facilitate promotion through omnichannel marketing. Because being a member of a loyalty program like this allows customers to learn about your business even if they aren’t your target audience.

Coalition programs, on the other hand, generate loyalty to the program itself.

advantage

Our clients are customers of different brands, so they can earn and use their bonuses faster.

Marketing costs are usually split equally between all members of the coalition.

Theme

Low overall level of loyalty to the brand.

4. Referral Program

Another very popular type of loyalty program. This is where clients get rewarded for acquiring new customers for their brands.

To take advantage of this opportunity, a customer has to buy something from you at least once, and by persuading someone you know to become your customer, they actually become your ambassador.

advantage

We shift all the difficulties in attracting new buyers to our customers.

A brand’s reputation grows rapidly because it’s basically fueled by personal endorsements from customers.

Theme

This is the type that is rather slow to attract new customers, as they are reluctant to impose brand preferences on their acquaintances if they do not take the initiative.

Conclusion

Those are the four main loyalty programs for big retailers. Some of them are more attractive to you and better fit your business needs.

A loyalty program is a great way to instill loyalty in your patrons and make them brand ambassadors.

If you’ve decided which type of loyalty program is best for you, but still don’t understand exactly how it works, read these tips for building customer loyalty. client.

