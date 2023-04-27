Google expands cloud accelerator to US startups after pilot program in Canada





This accelerator supports startups building AI applications in the cloud.

Google has launched an accelerator for North American startups based on cloud computing services and is accepting applications for the first cohort. Applications close on May 30th.

This new program is an extension of Google’s first Canadian accelerator.

Google Cloud introduced generative AI capabilities to its Vertex AI platform in March.

A company spokesperson told BetaKit that Google is piloting a cloud accelerator program in Canada in 2021 and 2022. Notably, Google didn’t call the program a pilot at that time. He said he had decided

The final all-Canadian cohort for the Cloud Accelerator will take place in 2022.

Google launched its first Canadian accelerator program in Kitchener-Waterloo in 2020, and since then, several Canadian companies have been awarded, including one focused on climate change, black founders, and female founders. has provided accelerator programs for

According to Google, this expanded North American-wide accelerator will support 8 to 12 technology startups that use cloud-native technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics in their products, services, or operations.

Google Cloud provides cloud computing services that enable users to build, deploy, and scale applications on the same infrastructure as Google. In particular, Google said it has been seeing startups choose Google Cloud to advance generative AI development as the technology becomes more widely adopted.

As part of the accelerator, attendees will have access to cloud mentorship and technical project support, as well as workshops on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

This accelerator is part of Google’s broader commitment to supporting startups building AI applications on cloud computing services. Google also announced today that it has expanded its Google for Startups Cloud program, which aims to offer exclusive benefits to AI startups.

Qualified seeds for Series A startups using AI as a core technology can now apply to the Google for Startups cloud program.

Selected participants can receive up to US$350,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years. Plus, get access to AI mentorship from experts, hands-on AI learning labs, and other perks.

Since generative AI gained popularity in the mainstream media over the past year, Google has aggressively launched new products to become a leader in the field.

Google Cloud introduced generative AI capabilities to its Vertex AI platform in March, enabling businesses and governments to build their own applications. In the same month, Google launched its own AI chatbot named Bard to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Both platforms have faced criticism over concerns that they misinform users.

Scientists at DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google’s AI lab, have joined an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on training systems for advanced AI.

The open letter, also signed by Mira co-founder Yoshua Bengio and Twitter owner Elon Musk, aims to flag the speed at which AI is being developed and the need to regulate it. .

