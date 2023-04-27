17 effective ways tech leaders can build a culture of innovation





All companies thrive on innovation, but especially when it comes to technical teams. Whether they are part of a business creating technology products and services for a wider market, or simply tasked with managing the tools that power the enterprise, innovative thinking technology teams are an important competitor to an organization. You are more likely to develop ideas and solutions that can empower you. corner.

From fostering big-picture thinking, to providing the time and tools needed, to always being willing to challenge the status quo, there are many things technology leaders can do to encourage team members to boldly pursue innovation. I have. Below, her 17 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their advice on effective ways to foster a culture of innovation in tech teams.

1. Communicate the value of innovation

Encourage and reward experimentation to create a safe space for teams to take risks and try out new ideas. Communicate the value of innovation to your team and stakeholders and emphasize the importance of staying ahead of your competitors. This fosters a culture of innovation that drives growth, attracts and retains top talent, and leads to new and innovative solutions to complex problems. – Liat Hayun, Eureka Security

2. Prioritize team member diversity

Innovation comes from creativity. Creativity comes from having the freedom to make mistakes, being challenged, and establishing opportunities for learning. A big part of fostering a culture of innovation is prioritizing the diversity of experiences and backgrounds of her members on the team. Tech start-ups are known for pushing boundaries, so they have a unique ability to take advantage of innovation to stimulate it rather than threaten it. – Karan Kashyap, Posh AI

3. Foster first principles thinking

Establish a culture where team members are encouraged to do things their own way. Our startup encourages first principles thinking in problem solving and ideation. Remember that team diversity really drives innovation. This diversity needs to be seen in multiple areas, such as age, gender, and areas of expertise. For example, it is good to bring in programmers and developers from different industries. – Abhishek Kaushik, WeCP (we create issues)

4. Look for strong soft skills

Cultivating a culture of innovation starts with finding people who are flexible when it comes to talent and who have the right soft skills. Candidates with strong attributes such as being eager to learn, being a team player, and being aligned with their own values ​​tend to be the best employees. Technical skills can always be taught, but finding passionate people is a key factor in maintaining an innovative culture. – Jean Fei, ThreatX

5. Hire with intellectual curiosity and guts

Team members who care enough to use their creativity to solve difficult puzzles also need the tenacity to push through difficult situations. A team of gritty, inquisitive people fed on that kind of energy always innovates a team of professionals who lack these qualities.- Jordan Glazier, Wildfire Systems

6. Host a cross-team hackathon

Organize a hackathon with your team. We mixed people from various intact teams together for a week-long hackathon. They were tasked with delivering brand new features and product proofs of concept. The results were astonishing. The team presented clever and crazy ideas, from new product features to ways to save cloud costs. Many of these ideas were reflected in our roadmap and have become influential projects in the years to come. – Murli Thirumale, Portworx by Pure Storage

7. Encourage continuous experimentation and risk-taking

Motivate employees to engage in continuous experimentation and risk-taking, and break away from traditional practices. Doing so creates a safe environment and gives employees the confidence to explore and test new ideas that can lead to game-changing innovations. This inspires them to think differently and fosters a culture of continuous learning. – Raghu Ravinutara, Yellow.ai

8. Invest in employee-centric initiatives

We encourage technology leaders to invest in employee-centered initiatives that inspire creativity. My experience shows that this is an effective recipe for success. Allocating resources to hackathons, workshops, and other opportunities for collaboration is a key factor in spurring new ideas, increasing networking among team members, and leading teams through creative discovery. – Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

9. Don’t Penalize Team Members for Failed Experiments

A culture of innovation comes from a strong and positive corporate culture. Top management should focus on creating an environment where calculated risk-taking is the norm, where people feel empowered and supported, and free from blame and shame. This means that people are not penalized for failing when looking for ways to push the boundaries of the status quo. – Boyan Ivanov, StorPool Storage

10. Remember innovation starts at the top

Encouraging fresh new ideas is essential. If you’re going to build a culture of innovation, you have to live and breathe it. In many cases, companies can fall into the status quo. As a technical leader, you should seek new opinions and not be afraid to make mistakes. Everything starts from above. It will inspire everyone when the team knows your vision is driven by innovation. – Ernie Bray, AutoClaims Direct Inc. (ACD)

11. Become a servant leader

Be a servant leader by prioritizing the needs of your team members and understanding their perspectives. This helps create a collaborative and supportive environment that fosters a culture of innovation, accountability and growth. —Sirjad Parakkat, Ivanti

12. Provide a forum for team members to exchange ideas

One way technology leaders foster innovation within their teams is by providing a platform where IT professionals can regularly talk about new technologies and how they bring real business benefits. That’s it. This type of forum not only encourages innovation, but also allows collaboration with other of her IT members on the topics presented. – Mark Schlesinger, Broadridge Financial Solutions

13. Provide a real problem to solve

Innovation meets unmet needs. If you’re trying to innovate by getting people involved in a team or event designed to foster innovation, be sure to encourage exercise by providing sound real-world problems to solve. – Barry Cousins, Information Technology Research Group

14. Challenge the mindset that if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it

Give teams the freedom to improvise on existing technology, including completely renovating it for progressive prospects. He allocates 80% of his time to planned tasks so that people can get immersed in what interests them most. Also, avoid burdening cool thinkers with great product ideas so you can do more of the same. A happy heart fosters innovation! – Pramod Konandur Prabhakar, Pelatro PLC

15. Reward innovation and provide the tools to achieve it

Encourage contrarian thinking. Introduces the concept of cross-pollination of ideas to allow team her members to build on each other’s ideas while simultaneously challenging them. Reward innovation and give people the tools to make it happen. Avoid creating committees to approve proposed innovations. It should be a group decision to drive innovation in line with the company’s vision and mission. – Kaitki Agarwal, A5G Networks, Inc.

16. Help your team get used to uncertainty

Facilitate experimentation. In doing so, the leader can help the team become comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity, preparing them to face projects that venture into uncharted territory. Team Create a dedicated space where her members can explore new technologies and ideas without feeling pressured to meet specific goals or timelines. – Matthew Sopiers, Code Power

17. Discuss a wide range of ideas (even the weird ones)

Set goals for abandoned ideas. Encouraging teams to develop ideas to discuss and discard can encourage outlandish ideas.However, the group occasionally develops strange ideas that can be developed into something actionable.-Kevin Corte, Univention

