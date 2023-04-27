Vivo X90 launched in India: Apple iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11, check out the alternatives





Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 series in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999. The series includes the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, which support MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipsets, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays, and 120W fast charging. The smartphone will come in two storage variants and will launch on May 5th.

Here are the top four alternatives you can consider in the same price range as the newly launched Vivo X90.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1 inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera system that combines a 50MP primary lens with a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Starting price: Rs 74,999

Oneplus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7 inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on his OxygenOS based on Android 13. For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Starting price: Rs 56,999

google pixel 7 pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and runs on Android 13. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP sensor and a 12MP camera sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 10MP front-facing camera. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Starting price: Rs 68,999

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. Works with iOS 16. Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, it offers up to 512 GB of internal storage. When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. The Apple iPhone 14 has a 3279 mAh battery.

Starting price: Rs 71,999

