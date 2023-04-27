Annual Elevator Pitch Competition Goes Global As Startups Spotlight Hong Kong’s Innovation Scene





[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

The number of international events held in Hong Kong this year shows that Hong Kong has resumed business. In the startup industry, the annual Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC) organized by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is having its biggest year yet.

EPiC sees local and international entrepreneurs competing for investment opportunities and is also a showcase for cities growing world-class innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystems. Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre, will be the finale of the event on April 28th.

This year, HKSTP partnered with international startup platform Plug and Play to bring EPiC to an even bigger global stage. The record level of competition participation and international investor interest reflects how Hong Kong has grown into an attractive international hub for innovation and investment.

Now in its seventh year, EPiC is a mega-event in Hong Kong that attracts the world’s best entrepreneurs, investors and corporate innovators, said Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP. This year’s theme is “Grow fast and go beyond”. We welcome global talent to explore Hong Kong’s growing investment and innovation opportunities, vying for up to $5 million in investment from the HKSTP Venture Fund.

HKSTP CEO Albert Wong said this year’s EPiC was the biggest event to date, attracting innovators from around the world. Photo: HKSTP

Multiplier Effect in Corporate Collaboration with Startups

Leading companies such as Cathay Pacific, HSBC and MTR Lab are participating in this year’s EPiC, acting as key sponsors, judges, business partners and potential investors in competing start-ups . This competition will enable technology ventures to leverage the expertise of business leaders to expand, accelerate and form partnerships as part of their innovation and growth journey into Asian markets. You can also take advantage of Hong Kong’s position as a gateway to mainland China and Asia by maximizing product development and growth opportunities through a network of sponsor companies.

Charlotte Wong, Chief Information Officer, HSBC Hong Kong, said HSBC is committed to unlocking a world of opportunities for local and global technology ventures to expand in Hong Kong and beyond. said. HSBC believes innovation is key to the future success of all industries, not just banking and finance. Therefore, partnering with HKSTP provides an ideal platform to help start-ups in all sectors achieve their goals and ambitions.

Charlotte Wong, Chief Information Officer at HSBC Hong Kong, said EPiC will provide a platform for banks to tap into a broader innovation ecosystem to help meet the needs of their customers. Photo: HSBC

Wong notes that today’s startups have global ambitions, but they may lack the tools and knowledge to reach the global stage. At HSBC, we want to help these aspiring entrepreneurs tap into this important global connection and help them succeed internationally.

Cathay Pacific’s Director of Digital and IT, Lawrence Fung, said Hong Kong’s thriving innovation ecosystem empowers people to move forward and push boundaries.

Through innovation, people discover how far they can go, and that innovation allows Cathay to enhance the travel and lifestyle experience of its customers, Fong said. His robust I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong has made Hong Kong one of the world’s top technology hubs. Startups play a key role in their continued success. We look forward to seeing how Cathay and his EPiC best entrepreneurs and innovators can work together to further strengthen his I&T scene in Hong Kong.

Lawrence Fung, Director of Digital and IT at Cathay Pacific Airways, said the purpose of companies participating in EPiC is to foster open innovation, working towards a shared vision.Photo: Cathay Pacific Airways

Combine the best of both worlds

Another major EPiC partner, MTR Lab, is a big believer in the power of collaboration and co-creation. By partnering with start-ups and entrepreneurs, the company injects fresh perspectives and ideas into its unique vision and innovation roadmap.

MTR Lab aims to invest in early to growth stage companies. We are also looking to work with partners to explore mobility solutions such as Mobility as a Service (MaaS), new modes of mobility, rail technology, and retail. , real estate, financial and data services, smart city technology, sustainability. These investments and collaborations provide strategic value to both MTR Corporation and the wider community.

Michael Chan, managing director of MTR Lab, said EPiC provides a platform for us to engage with innovators, explore new business models and identify opportunities for mutual growth. EPiC brings together some of the best and most promising startups from across the region, providing MTR Labs with a unique opportunity to learn about new and innovative technologies and solutions. This exposure will help reduce our environmental footprint by improving operations, enhancing the customer experience, and ultimately turning low-carbon ideas into high-impact realities.

Michael Chan, managing director of MTR Lab, said the company has a vision of supporting the long-term and sustainable growth of the community through collaboration with innovative partners.Photo: MTR Labs

This year, EPiC attracted 618 entries from 55 economies across five continents. Three-quarters of the entries are from overseas, with a total of 50 participants from 14 economies advancing to the final round to pitch their ideas to a judging panel of investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders. The competition aims to enable start-ups to have real business impact through connections with his HKSTP network of over 1,000 investors and his 300+ corporate partners. .

As Hong Kong emerges from its Covid gloom, HKSTP hopes to see EPiC as a bright light on the local innovation scene and show the city as a beacon of opportunity for entrepreneurs, tech start-ups and businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/presented/tech/topics/catalysing-innovation-technology/article/3218159/start-ups-put-spotlight-hong-kongs-innovation-scene-annual-elevator-pitch-competition-goes-global The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

