How to sideload OTA updates on Google Pixel [Video]





There are several ways to update your Google Pixel phone to the latest available patch or OS. If you prefer to fix the problem yourself, you can skip the wait by sideloading OTA updates on your Google Pixel. Here’s how.

Luckily, the whole process is fairly straightforward, and while many hardcore Android fans know exactly what to do, not everyone is adept at updating their phones. , there are some differences in the types of updates that can be installed on Android smartphones.

Android update differences

Monthly or regular updates are incremental and full updates are reserved for major releases. In this case, OTA or “over-the-air” updates can be flashed relatively easily and applied without restoring apps or system settings. A “factory” image is required to revert to a previous Android version. On how to downgrade your Pixel, we have a dedicated guide that walks you through this process.

In summary, there are several ways to update your Pixel to the latest official Google OTA update. You can wait until your phone receives a notification and prompts you to download any pending updates to your phone. This is usually the slowest method.

[設定]>[システム]>[システムの更新]>[更新の確認]You can also force your phone to “pull” pending updates by going to This process is slightly faster and can be done as soon as an announcement confirms that an update is available. However, as with the OTA notification method, it may take some time before the files are available.

The easiest way to get the latest updates on your Google Pixel is to sideload the official OTA .zip file. Google offers several ways to do this, but both rely on having access to his PC, Mac, or laptop.

Also note that this process works on almost all Android devices. Before attempting to sideload using this method, you should obtain the official OTA file for your particular device manufacturer. There may also be restrictions on devices from manufacturers such as Xiaomi where the active SIM and account on the device are active for a preset period of time before sideloading is enabled.

You’ll need to sideload OTA updates on your Pixel using ADB or Android Debug Bridge. We recommend installing the unzipped platform-tools package to your desktop for quick access when running commands. You can download the latest platform-tools zip file here. Also, ClockWorkMod’s Universal ADB Drivers make the process much easier if you’re on a Windows machine and if you’re using drivers already installed on your machine.

Alternatively, Corbin Davenport’s Nexus Tools provide a very easy way to ensure that you always have the latest version of Platform-Tools on your Windows, Mac, or Linux machine. Nexus Tools are built with Dart, so they can run on Linux, macOS, Windows, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and Chrome OS. Once the Nexus Tools are complete, you should be able to run adb, fastboot and other commands without issue.

Enable USB debugging

First, make sure Developer Options are turned on on your Pixel.To do this, on your device[設定]>[電話について]until you see a message confirming that developer options are enabled[ビルド番号]Tap.

here,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[開発者向けオプション](you may need to expand a hidden menu for this).[デバッグ]Scroll down to the section[USB デバッグを許可する]Tap an option. You can also enable “OEM Unlock” if you want to downgrade again at any time, but it’s important to note that your Pixel can sideload OTA updates without enabling this option.

Download the latest OTA file for your device

Before you can sideload an OTA file onto your Google Pixel, there are a few things you need to do. First, you need the latest OTA update available for your specific Pixel device. Google hosts all official builds of each Pixel on a dedicated developer site.

This method will fail if you try to install the wrong build for your device, so it’s important to choose the correct OTA file for your device. The Made by Google smartphone line includes pre-Pixel 6 models with four years of security patches and three full operating system upgrades guaranteed. As a result, many of Google’s Pixel series no longer receive official updates. You can check which devices are no longer supported.

The OTA files required for the sideloading process can be found in the appropriate date and carrier-specific builds for all Google Pixels released here. Alternatively, you can use the direct links (with codenames associated with them) for each device below.

It’s important to sideload the correct OTA for your specific Google Pixel if you have a regional build of the device. Doing so will give you access to all the features available in the global market. However, if something goes wrong, you can restore your device.

Boot your Pixel into recovery mode

Your Pixel will need to be booted into recovery mode to begin the process. This mode just allows the sideloading process to run. To access recovery mode, power off your phone completely. Then press and hold the power and volume down buttons at the same time until the bootloader page appears.

Navigate using the physical volume buttons and scroll down to recovery mode. Click the power button to select this option. Alternatively, if you have your phone connected to your computer via USB-C, you can use the reboot recovery command or boot into the bootloader and use the volume keys to enter recovery mode.

Windows: adb restart bootloader

or Windows: adb restart recovery

Mac: ./adb reboot bootloader

or Mac: ./adb reboot recovery

You should see a small Android with an exclamation point lying around. While on this screen, press the power button and volume up button for about 1 second to fully enter recovery mode. Releasing the volume up button will directly enter recovery mode.

Go to ADB Sideload

Using the volume buttons again, scroll down to “Apply updates from ADB” and use the power button to select this option. This will launch a mostly blank screen with text at the bottom instructing you how to sideload his OTA.

If you followed the initial steps to install the ADB tools on your computer and put them in an easily accessible folder or drive, you can connect your smartphone to your computer if it isn’t already. A command prompt or terminal window must be opened in the directory or folder where you saved the platform-tools file.

The easy way here is to find the correct folder and type “cmd” in the Windows address bar or shift-click to[ここで PowerShell ウィンドウを開く]is to tap PowerShell is effectively the same as the Command Prompt. Don’t worry too much as they work the same, but you’ll need to use Mac-specific commands here.

If you’re on a Mac and have placed the platform-tools folder on your desktop, type ./cd Desktop, press Enter, then type ./cd platform-tools. Alternatively, right-click the unzipped folder location and select[フォルダーの新しいターミナル]to quickly open exactly where you want.

To check if your Pixel is recognized and connected, type the following and press Enter or Return:

Windows: adb device

Mac/Powershell: ./adb device

If your phone is properly connected, a random serial number will be displayed along with other details to ensure a secure connection. You may see a message “Allow USB debugging” on your Pixel screen. If you’re on a trusted PC, toggle ‘Always allow from this computer’ for seamless future updates.

Enter sideload command

As long as everything is in place, you can sideload OTA files. On Windows, make sure the command prompt is directed to the ADB tools folder and type:

Windows: adb sideload

Mac/Powershell: ./adb sideload

Next, you need to insert the filename of the original .zip folder you downloaded from Google and press Enter to start the OTA sideload process on your Pixel. If everything is working properly, you should see a dialog on your computer and handset showing you the sideloading and installation process. This can take some time and in rare cases the process may fail. In that case, start the process again, as you’ll have to try multiple times for reasons you don’t fully understand yet.

Note: Another easy way is to drag and drop the .zip folder into your command prompt or terminal window after entering the sideload command. This ensures that there are no typos or errors in the filename/structure. Pressing the “Enter” or “Return” key will start the sideloading process on your device.

restart the phone

Once the OTA installation is complete, return to recovery mode.The last step to jump to the new update is the power button[今すぐ再起動]It’s about choosing options. Once the phone reboots, it will be safely updated with the latest OTA.

An easy way to check if you followed all these steps correctly and to sideload the OTA file is[設定]>[電話について]>[Android バージョン]is to move to This should be in the exact patch you sideloaded and indicates that you have successfully completed the process.

Note: This process will not erase your device, but it’s a good idea to back up your irreplaceable data in case something goes wrong.

If you have any questions, write them in the comments section below.

