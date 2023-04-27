Polypills are safe and may be more effective in lowering blood pressure than monotherapy, usual care, or placebo





April 26, 2023

Disclosure: The George Institute for Global Health reports that it has filed a patent application for a polypill product. George Health Enterprises and its subsidiary George Medicines have reportedly received investment funding to develop a polypill product. Wang has not reported any relevant financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.

Key Takeaway: Polypill therapy may lower blood pressure more than monotherapy, usual care, or placebo. Combination pills may also result in a more sustained drop in blood pressure.

A meta-analysis showed that polypills containing 3 or 4 low-dose antihypertensive drugs were associated with greater attainment of target blood pressure and more sustained blood pressure reduction compared with monotherapy, usual care, or placebo. was

According to a meta-analysis published in JAMA Cardiology, polypills were not associated with treatment side effects, except for dizziness, compared with monotherapy, usual care, or placebo.

Polypill therapy may lower blood pressure more than monotherapy, usual care, or placebo. Image: Adobe Stock

“Hypertension treatment guidelines have traditionally recommended initiation of treatment with a single antihypertensive agent, and more recently, a combination of the two for an increasing proportion of people. guidelines recommend triple therapy only in patients whose blood pressure has not been controlled with double therapy, but recent trial data related to a new paradigm for the treatment of hypertension have emerged, suggesting the use of three or more shows that low-dose combinations of antihypertensive drugs (also called hypertensive polypills) are a potentially useful initial or early treatment strategy.Research Fellow, George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales and Clinical Associate Lecturer at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Nelson Wang, MD, writes: “To the best of our knowledge, the evidence generated for these hypertensive polypills is comparable. There are no reviews for this.”

Wang et al. therefore identified 1,918 patients (mean age 59 years; 38% female).

Of the 7 trials included in the analysis, 4 tested the 3-treatment polypill and 3 tested the 4-treatment polypill.

The primary outcome was the mean reduction in systolic blood pressure in the polypill cohort compared to monotherapy, usual care, or placebo. Other outcomes of interest included the proportion of patients achieving blood pressure <140/90 mm Hg, adverse effect rates, and treatment discontinuation.

Polypill and lowering blood pressure

The researchers reported no significant heterogeneity between trials in which patients received or did not receive antihypertensive therapy at baseline, or between double-blind trials compared to open-label trials. .

At weeks 4–12, Wang et al. found that polypill therapy compared with initial monotherapy or usual care (mean decline, 7.4 mm Hg; 95% CI, 4.3–10.5) and placebo (mean decline). and observed that it was associated with a significant reduction in mean systolic blood pressure. , 18 mm Hg; 95% CI, 15.1–20.8).

From 4 to 12 weeks, polypill therapy was also associated with a higher proportion of patients achieving blood pressure <140/90 mm Hg compared to both monotherapy or usual care (66 % vs. 46%; RR = 1.4; 95% CI, 1.27 -1.52) and placebo (54% vs. 18%; RR = 3.03; 95% CI, 1.93-4.77), according to meta-analyses.

Additionally, findings from two trials, the quadruple therapy QUARTET trial and the triple therapy TRIUMPH trial, demonstrated that polypills achieved superiority over monotherapy or usual care at 6 to 12 months. showed.

Polypill therapy was associated with an increase in patients experiencing dizziness compared with monotherapy, usual care, or placebo (14% vs 11%; RR = 1.28; 95% CI, 1-1.63 ), but was not significantly associated with other adverse effects, including peripheral edema, according to the study, headache, musculoskeletal pain, or severe adverse effects.

Furthermore, treatment discontinuation due to side effects was not significantly different between polypill regimens compared to monotherapy, usual care, or placebo. However, the CI was wide (polypill, 5%, comparator, 4%, RR = 1.14, 95% CI, 0.71-1.82).

“One step solution”

“In this study, [a polypill] The combination of three or four antihypertensive drugs provided an effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive treatment option for the initial management of hypertension,” the researchers wrote. “[Polypill] The antihypertensive drug offers a single-step solution that has been shown to achieve sustained BP control rates of 70%, an important therapeutic breakthrough. However, to achieve even higher long-term control rates, further research is needed on the best strategies for tolerably intensifying treatment in people receiving: [polypills] is necessary. “

